Tata Motors to continue supporting wrestler's quest for Olympic gold

The principal sponsors of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Division under the'Tata Motors Elite Wrestlers Development Programme' have committed to fulfil elite Indian wrestlers training and development in quest for the Olympic Gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The programme will fund the elite wrestlers training needs, which includes providing foreign coaches, foreign trips and camps for international exposure.

The first of its kind wrestling initiative is being launched by Tata Motors. Watch the announcement on Facebook Live #deshketruck pic.twitter.com/5RM8PNdHnP — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) December 12, 2018

The 'Tata Motors Elite Wrestlers Development Programme' will fund the long-awaited hiring of two foreign coaches - one each for men and women elite wrestlers - to work with the elite Indian grapplers for the Asian Championships next year in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, and World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Astana event will also serve as an Olympic qualifier.

The foreign coaches will join the programme as early as next month. They will help the elite wrestlers to prepare for the Asian Championships. The Championships will also serve as the cornerstone for the 2020 Olympics preparations and identify the medal hopefuls.

The WFI, which joined hands with Tata Motors before the 2018 Asian Games to take Indian wrestling to new heights, is working relentlessly with its Principal Sponsors for the much-needed push to the elite wrestlers with an eye on a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

"This is the best thing that can happen to any sport, particularly in a sport like wrestling where players are prone to injuries," said India's two-time Olympian Sushil Kumar.

"This will make us free from all worries, especially a huge relief while competing on a foreign soil where the medical expenses are beyond our reach," added Pooja Dhanda, the World Championships bronze medallist.

Updgraded contracts

Meanwhile, the central contracts were also handed over to the players at the function. This marks the first occasion for Olympic discipline athletes in India to get annual contracts from their federation.

The central contracts are annual retainer deals, announced earlier by the WFI, to 144 players in different grades. These ensure a basic annual financial commitment to the contracted wrestlers.

Olympians Sushil and Sakshi Malik were upgraded to Grade A.

(Source: Press Release)