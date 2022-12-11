Crawford hopeful on Spence fight after sixth-round KO against Avanesyan

Crawford was far too good for Avanesyan in Omaha, further enhancing the appetite for a unification showdown with IBF, WBA and WBC claimant Spence.

The 35-year-old southpaw reportedly agreed terms with Spence in September for a November fight which never materialised, while many expected Saturday's bout with WBO number six contender Avanesyan to be lopsided.

"Listen, I'm a free agent, this was a one-fight deal," Crawford said after Saturday's win when asked about the prospect of fighting Spence.

"Hopefully we can go [back] to the drawing board and these big fights come about in the near future."

Spence was involved in a two-vehicle accident on Saturday where he was not at fault but thankfully escaped relatively unscathed.

Crawford added about his rival: "I wish him well. I hope he’s alright - mentally, physically and emotionally. This is just a sport. We're all fighting for that number one spot, so it ain’t personal."

The American knocked Avanesyan out after a strong burst in the sixth round, landing a left-handed uppercut followed by a short left uppercut-right hook combination to seal victory.

The win meant the WBO world welterweight champion made his sixth straight defence and recorded his 10th straight knockout. It also improved his overall record to 39-0.

#AndStill Congratulations to WBO Welterweight World Champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford for his impressive victory over David Avanesyan, by 6th-Round KO at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/kij6wVM1Ca — WBO (@WorldBoxingOrg) December 11, 2022