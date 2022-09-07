The Sports and Society Accelerator & ELMS Sports Foundation partner to develop sports ecosystem in India

The organisations will collaborate on key research and programmatic interventions including capacity building in sports and physical literacy. Also ecosystem-level monitoring and evaluation protocols. These focus areas will drive forward the objectives of universal access and universal participation, and further, provide a data-driven roadmap to interventions and approaches.

About the partnership, Vita Jalaj Dani, Director & Promotor, ELMS Sports Foundation said, "ELMS Sports Foundation is committed to accelerating the development of sports in India as a critical agent of change to ensure healthy and happy children, empowered coaches, and PE teachers. We look forward to working with the Sports and Society Accelerator in building knowledge material, approaches, and frameworks that every Indian can benefit from."

Nandan Kamath, Co-Founder, Sports and Society Accelerator, added, "We feel privileged to have the opportunity to work together with the ELMS Sports Foundation team. Together, we hope to create a platform for sports, physical activity, and physical literacy among a wide variety of stakeholders. Like ELMS Sports Foundation, we believe in the fundamental value of furthering access, participation, inclusion, and equality, and look forward to combining forces to build these public goods."

Source: Media Release