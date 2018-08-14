English

Tintu Luka pulls out of Asian Games

Posted By:
Tintu Luka
Tintu Luka has pulled out of Asian Games

Bengaluru, August 14: India's medal hopes in the ensuing 2018 Asian Games received a major blow when 800M runner Tintu Luka pulled out of the continental multi-sporting event after failing to recover in time from a heel injury.

Tintu, who won silver in the 2014 Incheon Asiad pulled out of the confirmatory trials called by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on August 15.

Tinu, who is trained by India's sprint legend PT Usha was scheduled to appear for a confirmatory trial, along with three other athletes, in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15 if she was to be considered for the Asian Games, but now she has pulled out of it.

Usha has written to the AFI, saying that her ward will not be able to take part in the confirmatory trial as she has not recovered from her heel injury.

National record holder Tintu, who won a bronze in the 2014 Asian Games, has been suffering from a heel injury and she did not take part in the June 26-29 National Inter-State Senior etics Championships in Guwahati, which served as the qualifying event for the Jakarta Games.

She also did not take part in the recent Gold Coast Commonwealth Games also due to injury.

"Tintu (Luka) has pulled out of the confirmatory trials and hence she will not take part in the Jakarta Asian Games.

We have written to the AFI that she will not be able to take part because she has not recovered fully from the heel injury," a source close to Usha said.

"Tintu (Luka) can run with a normal running shoe but she is not being able to run wearing spikes.

So, she has decided not to take part in the confirmatory trials," the source added.

Tintu's name was also not included in the list of Indian contingent submitted by the Indian Olympic Association and cleared by the Sports Ministry.

The AFI said that the confirmatory trials will be held as scheduled on August 15.

Athletics has the biggest number of participants with 50 out of 572 Indian athletes taking part in the Asian Games which will be held in Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The medal events in athletics begins on August 25.

(With inputs from Agencies)

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 11:34 [IST]
