Tokyo 2020: Czech beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic tests positive for COVID-19

The conformation comes a day after two South African footballers -- Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi -- and video analyst Mario Masha, had tested positive for coronavirus.

As per PTI news agency report, it was the Czech Olympic Committe which confirmed Perusic's positive test.

The Tokyo Organising Committee has so far confirmed 58 Games-related COVID-19 cases.

"Despite following all precautions on COVID-19, beach volleyball player Ondrej Perusic became infected. He's currently asymptomatic and is in isolation according to the rules," a tweet from the country's official Olympic team handle revealed.

His sample came positive on Sunday (July 18) during testing at the village, according to Czech contingent head Martin Doktor.

"He also has absolutely no symptoms of the disease, however, PCR analysis confirmed the result of the antigen test," Doktor was quoted as saying by the Czech Olympic Committee's website.

"It's still fresh information and everything is evolving very fast," he added.

The Czech Olympic Committee said that the team received a message about the Perusic's positive result by e-mail, asking them to take the player for PCR test at the village.

"We waited several hours for the result. When it turned out to be positive, we delivered Ondra's things. The organisers then took him to a hotel, which's designed to isolate asymptomatic cases, because Ondra is currently in good health," the team's Chief physician Jiri Neumann said.

Perusic and his team-mate David Schweiner were to play their first match on July 26 and the Czech team said it will request for a postponement.

"So now we're looking at a possible postponement of matches or other options that would allow the boys to enter the tournament later, according to the rules.

"But we'll be wiser in this regard in the next hours and days. In any case, we'll try to avoid disappointment," said Doktor.

The Tokyo 2020 Games which begins on Friday (July 23) will be held behind closed doors amid tight health safety protocols to try and ensure that they do not end up being a super spreader as is being feared.

The Tokyo 2020 Games will go on till August 8.