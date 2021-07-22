Tokyo 2020: Gagan Narang reveals how his academy made Elavenil Valarivan a force to reckon with in shooting

The Indian shooters have been in good form at the international events in the run-up to the quadrennial event. After the disappointment in Rio 2016, Indian shooters will be aiming to redeem themselves with a dominant show in Tokyo.

Narang - who now runs an academy Guns for Glory - with the sole aim of promoting the sport at the grassroots is confident of a good show by Indian shooters in Tokyo. Narang's academy organised a #Cheer4India campaign at the shooting ranges in Hyderabad. Telangana sports minister V Srinivas Goud, graced the event and urged everyone to rally behind the Indian contingent.

"There is plenty of hope this time. Most importantly, the way the Indian contingent was given a send-off to Tokyo was a very pleasing sight. All these initiatives have created a buzz around the Olympics. It is a much-needed boost. The players need that type of encouragement," Narang said at an event at his academy in Hyderabad.

India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan are the highest-ranked shooters in the 10m Air Rifle men's and women's category and look bright medal prospects. Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela are also a force to reckon with in the 10m air rifle. Young Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma are also amongst medal contenders in the 10m air pistol in individual and team categories.

Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput also include a big list of medal contenders in shooting at Tokyo and one can expect at least five podium finishes. Rahi Sarnobat (25m women's pistol) and Elavenil Valarivan (25m women's pistol) have also been in a good rhythm and big medal contenders.

Speaking about the Indian shooting contingent's preparations and the better frame of mind they are, Narang added, "In the last two years, our shooters have excelled in all big international tournaments. Our shooters are placed at World No. 1, 2, or 3. This raises expectations and hopes. The shooters are in a much better frame of mind and the preparation going into the Tokyo Olympics has also been good."

Talking about Elavenil, a student of Gagan Narang's academy, the legendary shooter said the whole GFG team has been working with her for the last seven years and she has come through the ranks from talent scouting to being World Cup Gold medalist and ranked no.1.

The attending journalists were given shooting experience at the 25-meter range and explained the nuances of the Olympic Sport. The journalists tried their hands on shooting .22 caliber Olympic grade sports rifle and pistol and tried to understand the technicalities of the sport.