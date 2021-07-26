Tokyo 2020: 'You gave your best and this is all that counts,' PM Modi applauds fencer CA Bhavani Devi

Following her exit from Tokyo Olympics, Bhavani Devi took to her social media and stressed she gave her best and that's all that counts. Following her loss, Devi had tweeted that she did her level best but could not win.

"I am sorry," she said and expressed thanks to PM Modi among others for their support. Later in the day, the prime minister responded to the fencer's tweet and lauded the athlete for her contribution and hailed her as an inspiration to the country.

Tokyo 2020: India's fencer Bhavani Devi goes down fighting

"You gave your best and that is all that counts. Wins and losses are a part of life. India is very proud of your contributions. You are an inspiration for our citizens," tweeted PM Modi.

When ur inspiration icon calls u an inspiration, what better day i can ask for? Ur words motivated me @narendramodi ji, U stood by me even at loosing the match, this gesture & leadership has given me boost & confidence to work hard & win upcoming matches for 🇮🇳

Jai Hind@PMOIndia https://t.co/RBZ8BFCXcO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

The 27-year-old began her campaign with a confident 15-3 win against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi but bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15. Her historic maiden appearance ending with a loss to world number three Manon Brunet in the women's individual sabre event. She bumped into Rio Olympics semifinalist Frenchwoman Brunet in the next round, which she lost 7-15.

The sabre is the fastest of the fencing competitions in which opponents can slash anywhere above the waist. The fencer who touches the 15 point-mark first is declared the winner. In the other two events -- foil and epee -- only the tip of the sword can be used to target the opponent. The Chennai fencer said she has gained valuable experience from her Tokyo outing, which will help her in future challenges.

Bhavani's aggression yielded points against Azizi but French Brunet used all her experience to negate the tactics of the Indian, who lost two points for going out of the arena. The Indian could score only one point each in the first two periods but came back well in the third. Brunet was sharp and had a better technique as she scored points from distance.