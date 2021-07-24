English
Tokyo Olympics: Archery: India's mixed team pair of Deepika and Jadhav lose in quarterfinals

By

Bengaluru, July 24: The Indian archery mixed team were knocked out in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav went down to the South Korean pair in the quarterfinal stage of the mixed team event on day 2 of the Tokyo Games.

Tokyo Olympics: Archery: India's Deepika Kumar, Pravin Jadhav in mixed team quarterfinals

After notching up a comeback win in their previous game over Chinese Taipei duo of Lin Chia-En and Tang Chih-Chun in the pre-quarters, India crashed out of the mixed doubles competition after losing 2-6 to the South Korean pair of San An and Kim Je Deok.

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 12:01 [IST]
