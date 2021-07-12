Tokyo Olympics: Puma India signs 18 athletes ahead of upcoming competitions

It's a major step for the brand as it continues to push boundaries and celebrate diversity in sports. Through its brand campaign 'Only See Great', PUMA aims to explore the very idea of achieving greatness and how these athletes have strived for it during extraordinary times.

With an aim to bring about a mindset transformation towards equality in sports, the brand is focused on supporting talent across multiple sporting disciplines. In addition to ace boxing champion, Mary Kom and Indian national sprinter, Dutee Chand, the brand has signed a bevvy of big-hitters like boxer Pooja Rani; track and field athlete Tejinder Singh; shooter Manu Bhaker; swimmer Srihari Nataraj; hockey players Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Savita Punia, Sushila Chanu, Navneet Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Gurjit Kaur and Udita Duhan. The list also includes para-athletes like shooter Avani Lekhara; table tennis champ Bhavina Patel and discus throw athlete Ekta Bhayan.

"We are thrilled and honoured to sign some of the country's finest athletes. As they continue to lead the way with their strength and athleticism, it's equally important to work with them to break down barriers on the field of play. As a brand, we strongly believe that being unique is a great strength and our unwavering commitment to inclusivity in sports is a testament to this," said Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India & Southeast Asia.

"Our athletes have time and again proven their mettle. I am sure with their grit and determination they will continue to outperform themselves. I wish them good luck in their pursuit to achieve greatness and make our country proud," he added.

With their eyes set on the challenge, each athlete will be showcasing their prowess as they set out to achieve their own moment of greatness in the sport. PUMA's 'Only See Great' campaign puts the spotlight on them as they strive for greatness, listening to their hearts, and finding a vision that no one else can see.

Mary Kom said, "I have been associated with PUMA for over two years now and I am proud of the fact that the brand has always been at the forefront of encouraging the spirit of sports. For any athlete, grit, passion and hard work are the key ingredients to success. My boxing journey has not been that easy, but with years of practice, hard work and determination, I achieved the improbable. I am glad to represent India in the international sports circuit after such a long time."

Dutee Chand added, "PUMA was my very first brand association and will always be very close to my heart. I'm thrilled and proud to see the brand encourage athletes across sporting fields and support them in their journey to achieve greatness. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, I believe that my hard work has brought me closer to my goal. My single focused aim is to win more laurels for the country in national and international sporting events."

Commenting on the association, Ekta Bhayan said, "Everybody has the right to dream, don't let disability define you. I hope my sporting journey sets an example for others that nothing can stop them. I am so thrilled to be associated with PUMA at this juncture in my sporting career. It's great to see the brand continuing to break stereotypes and champion inclusivity in sports."

Source: Media Release