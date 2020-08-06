UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik fight card, date, start time and where to watch

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC on Vegas 6 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (August 8) at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, USA. Due to time difference, the event takes place in the early hours of Sunday (August 9) in India.
What time does UFC on Vegas 6 start?
The preliminary card starts at at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 8) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 9). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, August 8) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 9).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 6?
In the US, all fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. In India, the main card will be show live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV.
Main event: Lewis vs. Oleinik talking points
Derrick Lewis is a thrilling knock out artist with impressive KOs of Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura and Travis Browne. He also defeated top contender Francis Ngannou.
Lewis (23-7 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to earn his third consecutive win to re-assert himself as a dangerous title threat
◦ No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender
◦ 18 wins by KO, one via submission
◦ Has won 11 of his last 14 and two in a row
◦ Seven first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov and Travis Browne
Aleksei Oleinik is one of the most skilled heavyweight grapplers with his trademark Ezekiel choke submission. A 24-year MMA veteran, he has delivered spectacular victories over Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop.
Oleinik (59-13-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) hopes to add another top heavyweight to his hit list and crack the UFC heavyweight top five for the first time in his career
◦ No. 11 ranked heavyweight contender
◦ 46 wins by submission, eight by KO
◦ Has won 17 of his last 21
◦ Made pro MMA debut in late 1996
◦ Holds victories against Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop
This is a true style versus style match up as Lewis looks to earn his third consecutive win while Oleinik hopes to add another top heavyweight to his hit list.
Co-main event: Weidman vs. Akhmedov talking points
Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) has his sights set on taking out his first former UFC champion to continue his ascent up the 185-pound ladder
◦ No. 11 ranked middleweight contender
◦ 5-0-1 in last six bouts
◦ Seven wins by KO, five by submission
◦ 11 first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Ian Heinisch, Zak Cummings and Tim Boetsch
Chris Weidman (14-5, fighting out of Baldwin, N.Y.) aims to re-enter the middleweight rankings with a dominant win over a tough emerging contender
◦ Former UFC middleweight champion
◦ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and NCAA Division I wrestler
◦ Six wins by KO, four via submission
◦ Six first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Anderson Silva (twice), Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort
UFC on Vegas 6 fight card
Main Card
1. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik
2. Middleweight bout: Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov
3. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo
4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko
5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman
Preliminary card
1. Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli
2. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz
3. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman
4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley
5. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes
6. Featherweight bout: Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett
7. Bantamweight bout: Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi