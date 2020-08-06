UFC Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, August 6: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues its series of events in Las Vegas with a heavyweight headliner in UFC on Vegas 6: Lewis vs. Oleinik.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik, heavyweights rush into action as former title challenger Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis faces massive MMA veteran Aleksei "The Boa Constrictor" Oleinik.

The co-main event will highlight stars of the middleweight division with #11 contender Omari Akhmedov versus former UFC champion Chris Weidman.

Also on the main card, Maki Pitolo squares off with Darren Stewart in an exciting middleweight bout, No. 8 ranked women's bantamweight contender and former featherweight title challenger

Yana Kunitskaya meets debutant Julija Stoliarenko.

Meanwhile, in a battle of rising lightweights, No. 14 ranked contender Beneil Dariush takes on Scott Holtzman in the main card opener.

In the preliminary card, we will see the likes Tim Means, Laureano Staropoli, Nasrat Haqparast, Andrew Sanchez, Kevin Holland and Gavin Tucker among other MMA talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on Vegas 6:

🔥🍗😤🗣



There is truly only one - @TheBeast_UFC 😅 #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/m6rFWIwg25 — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2020 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC on Vegas 6 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (August 8) at the UFC Apex Arena in Las Vegas, USA. Due to time difference, the event takes place in the early hours of Sunday (August 9) in India. What time does UFC on Vegas 6 start? The preliminary card starts at at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, August 8) | 3.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 9). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, August 8) | 1 AM GMT / 6.30 AM IST (Sunday, August 9). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 6? In the US, all fights will be carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. In India, the main card will be show live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. Your main event feature has arrived! 💢 Are you with the Beast or the Boa? #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/ADQVyKefPm — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2020 Main event: Lewis vs. Oleinik talking points Derrick Lewis is a thrilling knock out artist with impressive KOs of Alexander Volkov, Marcin Tybura and Travis Browne. He also defeated top contender Francis Ngannou. Lewis (23-7 1NC, fighting out of Houston, Texas) looks to earn his third consecutive win to re-assert himself as a dangerous title threat ◦ No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender ◦ 18 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ Has won 11 of his last 14 and two in a row ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov and Travis Browne Aleksei Oleinik is one of the most skilled heavyweight grapplers with his trademark Ezekiel choke submission. A 24-year MMA veteran, he has delivered spectacular victories over Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop. Oleinik (59-13-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) hopes to add another top heavyweight to his hit list and crack the UFC heavyweight top five for the first time in his career ◦ No. 11 ranked heavyweight contender ◦ 46 wins by submission, eight by KO ◦ Has won 17 of his last 21 ◦ Made pro MMA debut in late 1996 ◦ Holds victories against Fabricio Werdum, Mark Hunt and Mirko Cro Cop This is a true style versus style match up as Lewis looks to earn his third consecutive win while Oleinik hopes to add another top heavyweight to his hit list. What the people want and need!



🎥 Watch Matt Serra react and coach @ChrisWeidman to a finish. #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/CT5u7ZdRsv — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2020 Co-main event: Weidman vs. Akhmedov talking points Omari Akhmedov (20-4-1, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) has his sights set on taking out his first former UFC champion to continue his ascent up the 185-pound ladder ◦ No. 11 ranked middleweight contender ◦ 5-0-1 in last six bouts ◦ Seven wins by KO, five by submission ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Ian Heinisch, Zak Cummings and Tim Boetsch Chris Weidman (14-5, fighting out of Baldwin, N.Y.) aims to re-enter the middleweight rankings with a dominant win over a tough emerging contender ◦ Former UFC middleweight champion ◦ Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and NCAA Division I wrestler ◦ Six wins by KO, four via submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Anderson Silva (twice), Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort Start learning the name! @Nasrat_MMA is on the map 🌏



📺 #UFCVegas6 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/aFBYwAAvRr — UFC (@ufc) August 5, 2020 UFC on Vegas 6 fight card Main Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Aleksei Oleinik 2. Middleweight bout: Chris Weidman vs. Omari Akhmedov 3. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart vs. Maki Pitolo 4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Yana Kunitskaya vs. Julija Stoliarenko 5. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Scott Holtzman Preliminary card 1. Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Laureano Staropoli 2. Lightweight bout: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Alexander Munoz 3. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Wellington Turman 4. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Joaquin Buckley 5. Featherweight bout: Gavin Tucker vs. Justin Jaynes 6. Featherweight bout: Youssef Zalal vs. Peter Barrett 7. Bantamweight bout: Irwin Rivera vs. Ali Al Qaisi