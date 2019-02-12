Unbeaten Calicut Heroes face Ahmedabad Defenders in Pro Volleyball League

Calicut have been by far the most consistent team in the league stamping their authority on each match they have played.

Skipper Jerome Vinith, Ajith Lal, Paul Lotman and Karthik A has excelled in their respective domains with Vinith and Ajith leading the spikes division and Lotman giving them a close follow. Karthik on the other hand is leading the lot in terms of serve points as well as Super Serves.

Ahead of the match, Jerome said "We are really glad that we have made it to the playoffs and we want to end our league stage campaign on a high. Our fan support is also to be credited for the good run of form as without them we would just be any other team. Ahmedabad has done well in both their matches in spite of ending on the losing side and I am hoping that it will be another great entertainer for the fans."

The league, which is an initiative of Baseline Ventures and Volleyball Federation of India, began on February 2.

Ahmedabad has lost both their matches by the same score line of 2-3 first versus Hyderabad and then against Kochi. With three matches left for them to play this match is extremely critical for them.

Victor Sysoev, of Ahmedabad Defenders said it's only a matter of time that results go their way. "Though we ended losing both our matches, we were never outplayed. Calicut has proved that they are a complete unit doing well overall. We would have to play at 200% to earn a win. We still have a chance of making it to the playoffs and we surely don't want to leave it to the last match."

Match details

Calicut Heroes vs Ahmedabad Defenders

Wednesday, February 13

7pm at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi

Live on SONY SIX/SONY TEN 3

Live streaming on SONY LIV