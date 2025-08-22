Want people working with me, not against me: Indian 400m Relay Team Coach Jason Dawson Criticises Coaching Interference in Indian Athletics

Vishal TK: India's New Quarter-Mile King Makes Turns Heads At Inter-State Athletics Championships 2025 By Avinash Sharma Published: Friday, August 22, 2025

oi-Avinash Sharma

Chennai, Aug 22: At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday (August 21), the crowd witnessed the birth of a new star in Indian athletics. Vishal TK, just 21 years old, stormed to gold in the men's 400m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships with a jaw-dropping 45.12 seconds, rewriting the record books.

The mark erased Muhammed Anas Yahiya's long-standing record of 45.21s set in 2019, proving that India has found its next big quarter-miler. For Vishal, this was more than just a victory it was the culmination of a season that has seen him transform from a promising youngster into a national sensation.

Before 2025, he had never run under 46 seconds. This year, he has already dipped below that barrier five times, a feat no Indian has managed this season. His performance now places him fourth in Asia's season-leading charts (in 2025), rubbing shoulders with the continent's very best.

The journey to this point has been nothing short of dramatic. He began his season modestly, winning gold at the Federation Cup in Kochi with 46.19s. Then came a breakthrough moment at the Asian Championships in Gumi, Republic of Korea.

Though he narrowly missed a podium finish in the individual 400m, clocking 45.57s, Vishal's relay performances shone he helped India to gold in the mixed 4x400m and silver in the men's 4x400m.

From there, his form surged. Sub-46 runs followed in Poland (45.82s), and the World Continental Tour (45.72s), each one sharpening his confidence and consistency. By the time he arrived in Chennai, whispers had already begun: could this be the meet where history was made? Vishal answered emphatically.

His record-breaking 45.12s wasn't just about crossing the line first it was about shattering a six-year-old ceiling and setting a new benchmark for Indian athletics.

As the floodlights dimmed over Chennai, one question lingered in the air: having broken national records, can Vishal TK push further and dip under 45 seconds this season? For Indian athletics, that chase is as thrilling as the moment he crossed the line.