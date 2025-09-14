Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Where to Watch Lionel Messi in MLS match on TV and Online?

World Athletics Championships 2025: From 58m to 62m - Annu Rani Finds Her Form By Avinash Sharma Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 9:56 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

In Indian athletics, few stories show resilience and ambition as strongly as Annu Rani's. The national record holder in women's javelin began her season with a strong 58.82m throw at the Indian Open Throws Competition in Mumbai, an early sign of her determination.

Yet, sport rarely follows a straight line. Her form briefly wavered, as she narrowly missed the podium at the Asian Championships in Gumi with a 58.30m effort, finishing a close fourth.

But champions are defined by their comebacks, not their setbacks. Refusing to be rattled, Annu responded with grit and precision. In her next series of meets excluding the Taiwan Open, she unleashed three consecutive throws beyond the 60m mark.

It was her way of reminding the world that consistency is her true strength. Her season-best came in Poland, where she launched the javelin 62.59m, while at the Inter-State Athletics Championships, she recorded 61.05m. That performance carried a clear message: Annu is sharpening her form, aiming to peak at exactly the right moment.

She herself told myKhel in Chennai during the Inter State Athletics Championships, "I'm saving my peak for the World Championships."

And that moment is here. The ongoing World Championships in Tokyo will be historic marking Annu's fifth appearance, the most by any Indian woman in history. In fact, across genders, only former discus thrower and Asian Games medalist Vikas Gowda has matched that milestone.

Her best finish on this stage so far came in 2022, when she placed seventh with a throw of 61.12m.

Tracing the arc of Indian women's javelin, Annu's journey feels like destiny fulfilled. It was back in 1999 when Gurmeet Kaur became the first Indian woman to compete at the World Championships in this event. Since then, Annu has carried that baton forward with relentless commitment, becoming the standard-bearer for a new generation.

With a personal best of 63.82m, Annu stands on the brink of rewriting history again. The questions now echo louder than ever can she break her own national record in Tokyo? And can she leap beyond her seventh-place finish to etch her name among the world's best?

Whatever unfolds, one thing is certain: Annu Rani is no longer just chasing distances, she's chasing legacy.