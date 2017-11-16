Yogeshwar Dutt's comeback fight through ultra-modern gym continues

New Delhi, Nov 16: Yogeshwar Dutt, the silver medalist wrestler in the 2012 London Olympics, may have created a buzz on his thoughts to quit the game by skipping the ongoing senior wrestling national championship.

But it is not at all true. The wrestler even at the age of 35 has set his eyes on next year's Commonwealth and Asian Games. The wrestler hasn't yet given up his hopes of representing India in the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

An interesting part of his comeback story is that the Haryana wrestler has introduced his own wrestling academy in Gohana village in Haryana. In a bid to make young talented wrestlers to the international standards, Yogeshwar has appointed a teacher who knows Russian language.

The teacher is teaching the Russian language to the students. Yogeswar, while speaking to MyKhel over phone, said, “Unless you can train under the coaches of Russian countries and unless you practice with the leading wrestlers of Russian speaking countries like Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan you will not be able to reach the highest level of wrestling.

"You will not be able to achieve medals as in all major international championships in most of the categories and we will have to face the wrestlers from Russian countries in the last eight, in the last four stage and sometimes even in the final. Naturally, when one of our academy’s promising wrestlers will be sent to Georgia for training then he will be benefitted while practising under Georgian coach and face Georgian wrestlers.”

Yogeshwar himself is planning to go Russia in the next month for training and to take part in a couple of competitions. But the Rajiv Khel Ratna awardee wrestler is leaving no stones unturned to regain his old touch.

According to one of his practice partners in the academy, Yogeshwar is also set to install an ultra-modern gym at his akhara that he did before Rio Olympics. The gym which reduces amount oxygen and also reduces the temperature to noticeable amount helps the athlete to recover.