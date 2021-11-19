2022 MotoGP Jerez test: Nakagami puts Honda on top on Day 1

Ducati challenge

Engines are a big priority for the Bologna factory in Jerez, as they are for every manufacturer ahead of the winter.

Factory duo Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo Team team-mate Jack Miller had one new engine each to try according to Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna, while Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco and 2021 Rookie of the Year Jorge Martin had one to try between them.

Yamaha in control

For Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was the lead Iwata marque machine in seventh, with team-mate and newly-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo down in P9.

The Italian did 56 laps and the Frenchman a serious haul of 73.

Aprilia in the mix

The Aprilia contingent was led by Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) on the timesheets as the Noale manufacturer began a new era as a factory team for 2022.

The Spaniard did 72 laps, having also already tested at Jerez this week thanks to Aprilia's concessions, and was working with the bike from the Valencia GP earlier in the day. Set-up was a key focus, including changing fork springs, as the number 12 continues to settle in.

Suzuki sizzles

At Suzuki, Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins was the lead Hamamatsu machine on Day 1 after 76 laps, ending the day in P6 as teammate and 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir put in 71 for P14.

Test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda were also out on track as the factory prepare for 2022. Both Rins and Mir confirmed that the new engine seems to give more horsepower, good signs to begin with for Suzuki.