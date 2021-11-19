English
2022 MotoGP Jerez test: Nakagami puts Honda on top on Day 1

By
Takaaki Nakagami
The Japanese rider opened the action fast on a windy day in Jerez.

Bengaluru, November 19: 2022 is loading and on first glimpse it is already shaping up to be a thriller as Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) put HRC on top of the timesheets at the end of Day 1 at the official 2022 MotoGP Jerez Test.

The brand-new RC213V was back on track as every factory roll out updates on a windy day at the Jerez Test

Ducati's Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) and Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini Racing MotoGP) completed the first top three of 2022 on a windy day in southern Spain.

Plenty more testing will be undertaken on Friday in Jerez, and that will be the last time we see the MotoGP riders on track until 2022.

Top 10 Day 1:

1. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) - 1:37.313
2. Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) + 0.043
3. Enea Bastianini (Team Gresini Racing MotoGP) + 0.089
4. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.102
5. Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) + 0.361
6. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.497
7. Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.571
8. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.689
9. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.707
10. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.773

Ducati challenge

Engines are a big priority for the Bologna factory in Jerez, as they are for every manufacturer ahead of the winter.

Factory duo Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati Lenovo Team team-mate Jack Miller had one new engine each to try according to Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna, while Pramac Racing's Johann Zarco and 2021 Rookie of the Year Jorge Martin had one to try between them.

Yamaha in control

For Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was the lead Iwata marque machine in seventh, with team-mate and newly-crowned world champion Fabio Quartararo down in P9.

The Italian did 56 laps and the Frenchman a serious haul of 73.

Aprilia in the mix

The Aprilia contingent was led by Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) on the timesheets as the Noale manufacturer began a new era as a factory team for 2022.

The Spaniard did 72 laps, having also already tested at Jerez this week thanks to Aprilia's concessions, and was working with the bike from the Valencia GP earlier in the day. Set-up was a key focus, including changing fork springs, as the number 12 continues to settle in.

Suzuki sizzles

At Suzuki, Team Suzuki Ecstar's Alex Rins was the lead Hamamatsu machine on Day 1 after 76 laps, ending the day in P6 as teammate and 2020 MotoGP world champion Joan Mir put in 71 for P14.

Test riders Sylvain Guintoli and Takuya Tsuda were also out on track as the factory prepare for 2022. Both Rins and Mir confirmed that the new engine seems to give more horsepower, good signs to begin with for Suzuki.

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 9:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 19, 2021

