Italian GP: Bagnaia steals the show as action begins at Mugello

Bagnaia's 1:46.147 was enough to see off the Spaniard by 0.071sec, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) - despite a heavy top speed deficit - completing the top three in a closely fought free practice.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is fourth fastest on Friday, the Frenchman - as always - looked immense on the fresh softer rubber but cut a frustrated figure, a gaggle of riders hindered one of his flying laps.

Italian GP: Can anyone stop Ducati in their own backyard?

A pair of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes then sit P5 and P6, Brad Binder - his first time on a MotoGP machine at Mugello - leading team-mate Miguel Oliveira as the Austrian factory enjoying a promising Friday.

Second in FIM MotoGP World Championship -- Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) -- was the other rider who did not go faster in FP2, the Frenchman is P11, one place ahead of reigning champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is still suffering from fitness issues, The Repsol Honda Team have confirmed that the Spaniard's right shoulder is causing some trouble. And, at such a demanding track like Mugello, the number 93 was understandably unable to lap at his full potential - P13 for the Spaniard.

Italian GP's qualifying session will be on Saturday afternoon before MotoGP brings the Tuscan hills alive at 2pm local time (IST 5.30) on Sunday.

The Indian audience can catch all the live action on Eurosport SD/HD channels and the same will be live streamed on discovery + app.

Top 10 combined:

1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:46.147

2. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.071

3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.184

4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha SRT) + 0.225

5. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.289

6. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.437

7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.446

8. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.446

9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.508

10. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.541

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)