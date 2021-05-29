English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Italian GP: Bagnaia steals the show as action begins at Mugello

By
Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia set the early pace in Mugello.

Bengaluru, May 29: Day 1 of the Italian GP belonged to Ducati Lenovo Team's Francesco Bagnaia after the home hero snatched the top spot from Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) on his final flying lap in FP2 at the Mugello circuit.

Bagnaia's 1:46.147 was enough to see off the Spaniard by 0.071sec, with Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) - despite a heavy top speed deficit - completing the top three in a closely fought free practice.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is fourth fastest on Friday, the Frenchman - as always - looked immense on the fresh softer rubber but cut a frustrated figure, a gaggle of riders hindered one of his flying laps.

Italian GP: Can anyone stop Ducati in their own backyard?

A pair of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bikes then sit P5 and P6, Brad Binder - his first time on a MotoGP machine at Mugello - leading team-mate Miguel Oliveira as the Austrian factory enjoying a promising Friday.

Second in FIM MotoGP World Championship -- Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) -- was the other rider who did not go faster in FP2, the Frenchman is P11, one place ahead of reigning champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar).

Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is still suffering from fitness issues, The Repsol Honda Team have confirmed that the Spaniard's right shoulder is causing some trouble. And, at such a demanding track like Mugello, the number 93 was understandably unable to lap at his full potential - P13 for the Spaniard.

Italian GP's qualifying session will be on Saturday afternoon before MotoGP brings the Tuscan hills alive at 2pm local time (IST 5.30) on Sunday.

The Indian audience can catch all the live action on Eurosport SD/HD channels and the same will be live streamed on discovery + app.

Top 10 combined:
1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) 1:46.147
2. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) + 0.071
3. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 0.184
4. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha SRT) + 0.225
5. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.289
6. Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 0.437
7. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) + 0.446
8. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.446
9. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 0.508
10. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) + 0.541

(By a special arrangement with Dorna Sports)

Comments

MORE FRANCESCO BAGNAIA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 97 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 10:03 [IST]
Other articles published on May 29, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments