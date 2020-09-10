Sebastian Vettel to join Aston Martin for 2021 F1 season

Racing Point will morph into the Aston Martin works team next year and they have confirmed four-time world champion Vettel will be at the wheel "for 2021 and beyond".

The German had been looking for another team after it was announced his Ferrari contract would not be extended beyond 2021. He will be replaced at the Scuderia by Carlos Sainz.

Vettel will take over from Sergio Perez, who confirmed on Wednesday (September 9) he would be leaving the team at the end of the season, and partner Lance Stroll.

"I am pleased to finally share this exciting news about my future. I'm extremely proud to say that I will become an Aston Martin driver in 2021," said Vettel in a statement.

‍"It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed with the results the team has achieved this year and I believe the future looks even brighter.

"The energy and commitment of Lawrence [Stroll, team owner] to the sport is inspiring and I believe we can build something very special together.

"I still have so much love for Formula One and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. To do so with Aston Martin will be a huge privilege."

Vettel has won 53 F1 races and been on the podium a further 67 times, but he has only won one race since the start of last season and scored points in four of the eight races in 2020.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "Everybody at Silverstone is hugely excited by this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future as Aston Martin F1 Team.‍

"On a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, Sebastian is one of the best in the world, and I can't think of a better driver to help take us into this new era. He will play a significant role in taking this team to the next level."