Indian Dancers mock Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed imitating their Gestures in Asia Cup, Video goes Viral

A dancing video on social media has gone viral for its hilarious steps, related to the Pakistani players Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

The Asia Cup 2025 competition became a feisty affair due to the tension between India and Pakistan. The tournament was constantly cladded in controversy because of an array of reason, both on and off the field.

After the Indian team avoided handshake with Pakistanis in the first match, the chain of events started from Pakistan's side. The Pakistan Cricket Board jumped into the heat and escalated things further, while their players also started doing hostile behaviour on the field - with their gestures.

Haris Rauf stirred controversy by repeatedly making provocative gestures like a "6-0" sign and mimicking a fighter jet crashing, referencing alleged claims about military incidents during the India-Pakistan Super Four clash. He directed these gestures toward Indian fans, drawing widespread outrage and earning a 30% fine from the ICC for aggressive and unsportsmanlike conduct.

Abrar Ahmed, Pakistan's spinner, performed his trademark celebration by nodding his head toward the dugout after taking wickets. Indian players, after securing victory in the final, trolled Abrar by mimicking his celebration, adding playful banter to the heated rivalry on social media.

India outclassed Pakistan in all three matches they played against, and now, a Twitter user has shared a hilarious video. The left-arm pacer shared a video of an event where the dancers were dancing to the tunes of a famous Hindi song, and their steps imitated the gestures of Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed. The video has gone viral on social media.

Speaking of Haris Rauf, the Pakistani pacer has been ravaged with criticism after his dismal outing in the final. There were rumours of his retirement, but Haris remains available for international selection.