How does Virat Kohli fare in Sydney in ODIs? Can India star return to form at SCG?

Sports Bulletin For October 24: Mohsin Naqvi Getting Hailed For Stealing Asia Cup To PAK Pull Out Of Junior World Cup In India By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 17:56 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For October 24: From heated controversies and surprising withdrawals to record-breaking achievements and major updates across sports, here's a quick roundup of the biggest stories making headlines today.

Stay updated on everything from international tournaments to off-field developments and league news.

1) Mohsin Naqvi Lauded For Stealing Asia Cup Trophy, Indian Players Branded As Terrorists

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has sparked controversy after reportedly refusing to hand over the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to India following Pakistan's defeat in the final. Despite India thrashing Pakistan three times in the tournament, Naqvi's actions have been praised by several Pakistani politicians.

In a viral video, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori hailed Naqvi's defiance, even making inflammatory remarks about the Indian players. "When the Indian team wanted him to step aside, he stood firm. They didn't know our chairman is also the Interior Minister," Tessori said. He added that Naqvi "handled the team like terrorists" and "took the trophy away," claiming, "Now, the whole of India is running after the trophy."

2) Pakistan Withdraws From Men's Hockey Junior World Cup 2025 In India

Pakistan has pulled out of the upcoming FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup, set to be held in Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 28. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed to PTI that the Pakistan Hockey Federation had informed them of the withdrawal and said a replacement team will be announced soon.

3) Australia Make Massive Changes For India White-Ball Matches

With the ODI series already secured 2-0 and the Ashes ahead, Australia have made several changes to their limited-overs squads for the final ODI and the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. Glenn Maxwell returns after recovering from a fractured wrist, while Ben Dwarshuis also comes back for the T20Is. Uncapped pacer Mahli Beardman has earned a surprise call-up and will join the T20 squad from the third match. Josh Philippe has also been added to the T20 lineup.

Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott will be released mid-series to prepare for the Sheffield Shield, while Marnus Labuschagne has exited the ODI squad for the same reason. Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann join the team for the final ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

4) India Strikes Twin Golds In Kabaddi At Asian Youth Games

India dominated the mat at the Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching double gold in kabaddi as both the boys' and girls' teams triumphed over Iran in the finals. The girls' team delivered a stunning 75-21 win after leading 33-12 at halftime, continuing their unbeaten run through the tournament. The boys fought hard for a 35-32 victory, holding off Iran's late surge. With these wins, India moved up to fifth in the medal standings with a total of 10 medals (2 gold, 3 silver, 5 bronze), while China topped the table.

5) FBI Cracks Down On NBA: Heat's Terry Rozier, Multiple NBA Coaches Arrested In Illegal Betting Probe

The NBA was shaken on Thursday after Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups were arrested as part of an FBI probe into illegal sports betting. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, both face charges of money laundering and wire fraud conspiracy. Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the schemes.

6) FIR Filed Against Kerala Football Fan For Hugging Joao Felix; Selfie With Al-Nassr Star Deleted

A Kerala football fan who breached security to hug and take a selfie with Portugal star Joao Felix during Al Nassr's AFC Champions League Two match against FC Goa in Fatorda ended up spending a night in jail. Police filed an FIR after he entered a restricted area and endangered players' safety. According to The Times of India, the selfie was later deleted from his phone.

7) Russia, Belarus Barred From 2026 Paralympic Winter Games

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has confirmed that Russian and Belarusian athletes will be barred from competing at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, even as neutral participants. The move, made after consultations with sports federations, extends their exclusion that began following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Though both countries recently regained full IPC membership, they remain banned from participating in Milano-Cortina 2026.

8) Hackers Gain Access To Max Verstappen's Personal Data As F1 Hit By Cybersecurity Breach

Formula One's governing body, the FIA, confirmed a cybersecurity breach that exposed personal data of around 7,000 drivers, including Max Verstappen. The hack targeted the FIA Driver Categorisation website earlier this summer, compromising details like passport numbers and contact information.