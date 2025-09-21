Who will be in New BCCI Governing Council as Mithun Manhas set for BCCI President Role?

Udaipur Paints the Town Fit: Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon Unites Spirit, Scenery, and Purpose By Avinash Sharma Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 17:29 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Udaipur, Sep 21: Long before dawn, the Field Club grounds in Udaipur began buzzing with energy. Fitness enthusiasts, international participants thronged the venue from as early as 3 am, setting the stage for the 2nd edition of the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon.

As the first rays of sunlight hit the Aravalli ranges, nearly 7000 runners, including school children and senior citizens set off on routes that wove around the tranquil Fateh Sagar Lake and through the city's lush gardens, making Udaipur live up to its title as India's most beautiful marathon.

The mood in the city was festive yet determined, with locals lining the streets to cheer with sounds of 'dhols and clap'. The marathon's heartbeat was not just in its races, but in its celebration of inclusivity - from differently-abled athletes to women-led running groups and senior citizens who brought both vibrance and purpose to the event. The excitement palpable in the general public in the hill city, having an estimated metro population of approximately 6,92,000.

Winners Take Pride in the Scenic Challenge

The event saw spirited competition across categories: Deva Ram (Winner - 21 km Male), Madina Paul (Winner - 21 km Female), Rohit Bansiwal (Winner - 10 km Male), and Suraj (Winner - 10 km Female).

The winners described running the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon as "a truly memorable and inspiring experience." Their triumph mirrored the grit of thousands who ran not just for personal glory, but for the cause of #RunForZeroHunger.

The races were ceremoniously flagged off by dignitaries including Mr. Manna Lal Rawat - MP Udaipur, Mr. Tarachand Jain - MLA Udaipur City, Mr. Phool Singh Meena - MLA Udaipur Rural, Mr. Namit Mehta - District Collector, Mr. Abhishek Khanna - Municipal Commissioner, Mr. Sunil Chedri - Chief Conservator of Forests, and Mr. Arun Misra - CEO, Hindustan Zinc.

With three distinct race categories - 21km, 10km, and 5km - the marathon catered to every fitness level, creating a melting pot of stories, sweat, and smiles.

Adding to the inspiration, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc and a 21KM finisher himself, shared: "I am absolutely thrilled to see the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon putting Udaipur on the global running map. The overwhelming participation in this second edition shows how Udaipur is embracing fitness as a way of life. What really started as a local initiative has now evolved into an international celebration of health, purpose, and people power. As a proud 21KM finisher myself, I can say that at Hindustan Zinc, we are committed not just to building a sustainable business, but to nurturing healthier, stronger communities, and this marathon is a true embodiment of that vision." His words resonated with the marathon's essence: a fusion of fitness and purpose.

A Marathon of Inclusivity and Purpose

Running and fitness groups from Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Indore and beyond joined hands to make the marathon a truly collective effort. Supporting the #RunForZeroHunger initiative by Nandghar, backed by the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the event helped nourish thousands of children with Poshan Packs - reinforcing the vision of a healthier, hunger-free society.

With three race categories - 21km, 10km, and 5km - the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon truly catered to runners of all fitness levels and age groups. The highlight was the inclusive participation from every corner of society: senior citizens from the Maharana Pratap Senior Citizen Group, differently-abled athletes, children, women-led fitness collectives like She Circle India and Women Business Circle, and professionals from organisations such as Secure Meters, Arcgate, and BCI.

Their presence not only added colour but also reflected the broader spirit of inclusivity and purpose. Many participants embraced the event as part of the national Fit India Movement, a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage citizens to integrate fitness into daily life with the simple message: "Fitness ki dose, aadha ghanta roz."

A Medal with Meaning

Every finisher proudly wore a unique zinc medal - crafted from Hindustan Zinc's pure zinc - a symbol of resilience, achievement, and Udaipur's 3000-year-old zinc legacy. The medals weren't just keepsakes but reminders of grit and a pledge to continue the fitness journey.

Beyond the Finish Line: A Place on the Global Map

The marathon was also certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), securing its place on the global marathon calendar. From Jaipur to Mumbai, Ahmedabad to Indore, running groups amplified Udaipur's stature as a fitness hub, while international runners carried its reputation abroad.

With strong community involvement and a noble purpose, the Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon went beyond sport - it became a movement towards health, inclusivity, and sustainability.

The morning concluded with tired legs but triumphant smiles. From first-time participants to seasoned athletes, each runner left with more than just a medal - they carried home memories of running against a backdrop of palaces, hills, and lakes, cheered by a city that embraced them wholeheartedly.

The Vedanta Zinc City Half Marathon didn't just put Udaipur on the global marathon map; it painted the city in hues of fitness, purpose, and togetherness.