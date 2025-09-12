Who Are the Top Women Celebrities as Sports Owners? List Revealed

Asia Cup 2025: How Can Bangladesh Qualify For Super 4 After 7-Wicket Win vs Hong Kong? Explained

Published: Friday, September 12, 2025

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Move over red carpets, the real flex in 2025 is owning a sports team. A new report reveals that nearly half of the top 10 celebrity sports investors this year are women, with Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, and Kate Upton raking in millions through their high-stakes club ownerships. In fact, Serena ranks second only to Tom Brady, whose $313 million in sports ownership earnings makes him the richest celebrity investor today.

The research by ARKA analyzed public ownership disclosures and official team valuations to rank the most lucrative celebrity portfolios. With NFL team values now averaging $7 billion and even smaller franchises climbing fast, celebrity ownership is no longer a vanity badge; it’s serious business.

The Women Who Are Changing the Face of Sports Ownership

Women now claim 4 out of the top 10 spots among the richest celebrity sports owners:

Rank Celebrity Teams Owned Team Value Estimated Earnings 2 Serena Williams Angel City FC, Miami Dolphins, Toronto Tempo $6.07B $297.5M 3 (tie) Jennifer Lopez Miami Dolphins $5.7B $285M 9 Eva Longoria Club Necaxa $200M $100M 10 Kate Upton Club Necaxa $200M $100M

Williams’s investment strategy stands out: she’s backed both women’s soccer and major-league football, putting her financial weight behind representation and profit. Jennifer Lopez, with her share in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, matches Jay-Z in both team value and projected earnings. Longoria and Upton chose Mexico’s Club Necaxa, a fast-growing franchise drawing new international attention.

This marks a stark contrast to a decade ago, when sports ownership was a male-dominated playing field. Now, these women are rewriting the rules of the sports economy.

Athletes & Celebs: Diverse Portfolios Beyond the Field

It’s not only women celebrities: sports icons and entertainers are expanding sports ownership in unexpected ways. Patrick Mahomes’ holdings traverse Formula 1, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, and women’s soccer. Tom Brady has stakes across NFL, WNBA, and English football. LeBron James’ Liverpool FC investment continues to benefit from global fandom. Even those with smaller clubs, like Eva Longoria and Kate Upton in Club Necaxa, show that size isn’t the only metric, engagement and market potential matter heavily.

ARKA’s methodology relied on publicly disclosed stakes and club valuations, making the ranking transparent and based on verifiable data.