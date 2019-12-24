Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tata Open Maharashtra: Benoit Paire, Ivo Karlovic set to headline field, Kohlschreiber to make Pune debut

By
Philipp Kohlschreiber will make his debut at Indias premier ATP 250 event
Philipp Kohlschreiber will make his debut at India's premier ATP 250 event

Pune, Dec. 24: World No. 24 Benoit Paire alongside last edition's runner-up Ivo Karlovic will be in quest for the title at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra to be held in association with the Government of Maharashtra at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium here from February 3-9.

Former Wimbledon quarterfinalist with a career-high ATP singles ranking of 16, Philipp Kohlschreiber will make his debut at India's premier ATP 250 event which celebrates 25 years.

The 30-year-old maverick Paire, who has reached a career-high ranking of 18 in 2016 and won two ATP titles in 2018, will be crowd's favourite after having made it to the semi-finals in 2018. Paire has been in a sizzling form in 2019 season with winning titles at Lyon and Marrakech. The mercurial Frenchman will look to continue winnings momentum and try to translate his confidence into a title.

The 6 feet 11 inches tall Croatian Karlovic, who created a world record with Kevin Anderson playing the finals featuring the tallest players in the history of ATP Tennis at the last edition of this event in January, will take another shot at the title at South Asia's only ATP tournament after losing the summit clash in three tight tie-breaks.

ATP Tour's most versatile players, Kohlschreiber, who has eight ATP tour titles spread over three different surfaces, will be looking to light up the Balewadi Stadium on his debut in Pune. The former World No. 16 and currently ranked 79th German made fireworks at the Indian Wells Masters this year when he upset the World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and will be hoping to bring that courage and confidence when he plays in India.

"This is a very special edition when we are celebrating 25 years of ATP Tour in India. The tournament has always had a rich legacy of champions playing here and the silver jubilee year will be no different as we hope to roll out yet another memorable edition of thrilling tennis action. The level of the event is high and we are happy with the way this event has grown over the last three editions," said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra.

With the ATP reshuffling calendar to accommodate the ATP Cup, which is happening for the first time, the upcoming edition of this tournament will now be held after the Australian Open.

He added: "We have a strong field for the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra, where 19 players from 12 different countries are direct acceptances into the main draw. While 2 players will come in as special exempts, three players will be awarded wildcards and four will come through as qualifiers."

"We have a highly competitive field and are all set for yet another year of high-quality action. The return of so many of the renowned names establish their faith in this tournament and it is a matter of pride for us to welcome them back as well as first-timers to Pune," said Sunder Iyer, Hon'ble Secretary of Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association.

Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely one of the few players on the Tour with a 1-0 win-record over Novak Djokovic in 2016 and an upset win over World No. 5 Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon this year would definitely be one to watch. With a stellar career in juniors that includes a World No. 1 ranking and the US Open title, Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis will be targeting his first ATP title in Pune as will Italy's Stefano Travaglia, Salvatore Caruso and Thomas Fabbiano.

The NextGen will be spearheaded by Korea's Soonwoo Kwon who qualified for the Wimbledon Championships and made it to the quarter-finals in Los Cabos. Poland's 23-year-old Kamil Majchrzak will get the perfect platform to showcase his talent as well. With ATP Tour winners, Paolo Lorenzi of Italy and Peter Gojowczyk of Germany adding depth to the field, Belarus's Egor Gerasimov and France's Antoine Hoang compose the rest of the 19-player direct acceptance list.

ACCEPTANCE LIST:

Name Country World Ranking
1. Berankis Ricardas LTU 66
2. Caruso, Salvatore ITA 96
3. Daniel, Taro JPN 110
4. Donskoy, Evgeny RUS 112
5. Duckworth, James AUS 100
6. Fabbiano, Thomas ITA 114
7. Gerasimov, Egor BLR 98
8. Gojowczyk, Peter GER 117
9. Hoang, Antoine FRA 116
10. Karlovic, Ivo CRO 96
11. Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER 79
12. Kwon, Soonwoo KOR 88
13. Lorenzi, Paolo ITA 115
14. Majchrzak, Kamil POL 101
15. Paire, Benoit FRA 24
16. Stebe, Cedrik-Marcel GER 95
17. Sugita, Yuichi JPN 103
18. Travaglia, Stefano ITA 81
19. Vesely, Jiri CZE 105

Source: Press Release

More BENOIT PAIRE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 18:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 24, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue