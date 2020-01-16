Tickets for third edition of Tata Open Maharashtra up for sale on Zoonga.com

Pune's Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium will host South Asia's only ATP Tour Tennis Tournament, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra, from February 3-9.

The fans will get an additional 20 per cent discount on the purchase of season ticket which will allow them to watch all the matches of the tournament. The lowest season ticket price will be INR 1,200 while INR 5,600 is the highest. The tickets are available for 11 different blocks - A Front, A Back, B, C Front, C Back, D, E Front, E Back, F Front, F Back and G - with lowest ticket price for preliminary rounds being INR 150 and the highest being INR 750.

"Watching tennis action in Pune is always exciting. This tournament has a huge following on TV as well. Watching the action live from stands is an amazing feeling for the fans and Balewadi Stadium's facilities are adding to that great experience," Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra said.

The fans can also witness the semi-finals and finals action from the stands with the lowest ticket price of INR 250 and INR 500 respectively. The highest ticket denominations for the knockout are INR 1,500 (semi-finals) and INR 1,750 (finals).

"Season tickets are always a favourite with the fans. We expect a good response over the online ticket booking process. Fans will get a great opportunity to watch top tennis stars as the ticket pricing is made very competitive with the Season's Tickets having an additional 20 per cent discount," he added.

The prestigious tournament will see the world's top tennis stars in action including World No. 24 France's Benoit Paire, runners-up of the last edition Ivo Karlovic of Croatia, former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and, India's top players Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal.

The qualifying rounds will take place from February 1 to 2 for which fans can get free entry. Fans can book tickets from the following link https://www.zoonga.com/tata-open

Source: Media Release