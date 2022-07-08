Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal pulls out of semi-final due to abdominal tear; Kyrgios progresses to final

In his quarter-final match on Centre Court on Wednesday (July 6), Nadal played through the pain barrier in a mammoth four-hour clash with Taylor Fritz. Nadal - the 22-time Grand Slam winner - was regularly being checked over by his physio during a 3-6 7-5 3-6 7-5 7-6 (10-4) win.

"Unfortunately, as you can imagine, if I am here, it's because I have to pull out from the tournament," Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.

The Australian Open and French Open champion admitted in the aftermath of that success that he was "worried" about the prospect of having to withdraw from the tournament, adding: "I don't know [if I will be able to play] - I am going to have some more tests, but it is difficult to know."

Nadal appeared on the practice courts on Thursday in a bid to find a way of competing but was unable to serve at full power, and reports said tests had revealed a 7mm abdominal tear.

The 36-year-old's efforts were ultimately in vain as he confirmed he was pulling out at a news conference later on Thursday, meaning Kyrgios advances to a first major final.

With Nadal pulling out, Australian tennis sensation Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.

