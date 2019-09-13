Sporty Solutionz launches Wrestling TV; first dedicated digital platform for Wrestling

The digital channel is conceived by Sporty Solutionz, India's premier sports marketing, IPR company and exclusive media rights partners of the United World Wrestling and the Wrestling Federation of India. The WrestlingTV will bring to the fans all information & LIVE action from the sport. The platform - www.wrestlingtv.in - will be formally launched with the start of the UWW Senior World Wrestling Championships 2019 that is scheduled to begin in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on September 14.

This initiative will cater to the growing popularity in the sport of wrestling, making it the first Olympic sport in India to have an official, exclusive and dedicated digital platform. The platform will not just have live-streams and match highlights, but fans will also get access to all the latest news, previews, expert reviews and behind-the-scenes stories. WrestlingTV will also take the wrestling fans up and close with their heroes and stars through exclusive interviews and documentaries on yesteryear and current stars.

Armed with a plan of delivering 24×7 365 days content, WrestlingTV is scheduled to live stream 120 days of live content in the year of its inauguration. The platform will even stream bouts of foreign wrestlers as it is licensed to broadcast all live coverage from World Championships, World Cups, Continental Championships, Ranking Series events and other age group UWW events.

With the 2019 World Championships coming up, WrestlingTV looks to get off to a flying start with more than 100 hours of live content featuring more than 1,000 wrestlers from 102 countries. The platform will have its crew reporting from the location. Arjuna Awardee and former Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Kripa Shankar has also been roped in to review and analyse all the bouts in a first-ever initiative for any Olympic Sports in India.

"We know wrestling is big in India and India is a huge potential market. This Wrestling tv platform and our association with Sporty Solutionz will take the sport to the next level and there could not have been a better beginning then the World Championships" said UWW's President Nenad Lalovic.

"With wrestling making rapid strides in India, there has been a surge in the demand for the sport. The launch of Wrestling tv will bring fans closer to the sport and is a big step forward for us as we aim to make wrestling the next big thing in Indian sports," said Ashish Chadha, Chief Executive Officer, Sporty Solutionz

"WFI has been a trendsetter for Olympic Sports in India for the past few years and with the anvil of WrestlingTV, we will take the sport to our die-hard fans who have often been deprived of quality wrestling action," said Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, President, WFI.

India's continued excellence at marquee tournaments at all levels and the uninterrupted dominance and medal-winning performances necessitated a complete overhaul of the sport to ensure its growth, sustenance and players' security. Sporty Solutionz, through their commercial partnership with the Wrestling Federation of India, has roped in Tata Motors as a national sponsor in a landmark deal last year. Besides sponsoring the national wrestling team, this sponsorship provides support staffs and coaches for players and ensure exposure training trips ahead of major events which in turn is elevating the standard of sport and following in the country.

