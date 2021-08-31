Big Update on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley II

For the first time ever, the two masters of the Spear maneuver collided at WWE SummerSlam 2021 earlier this month. The match ended via referee stoppage as they did a storyline injury angle where Lashley targeted Goldberg’s knee, throughout the match.

Once the referee called for the match bell, Lashley brought a steel chair into the ring and hammered his opponent with it, repeatedly, focusing on the knee. Bill Goldberg’s son Gage Goldberg, who was sitting in the audience, came in the aid for his father. He jumped on Lashley’s back but was quickly slammed to the mat.

Lashley then applied The Hurt Lock to Gage, while Goldberg being down in the ring. The segment ended with Lashley and MVP exiting the ring Goldberg checking on his 15-year-old son, in the ring.

In an update to the storyline, WWE released a new video on social media (which was also shown on Raw) with Goldberg limping his way to his truck while informing the WWE cameraman that he has a knee surgery scheduled following what Lashley did to him at SummerSlam.

The legendary superstar also stated that he no longer cares about the WWE Title, but rather coming for Lashley’s soul.

“Well, I got ligament damage and I have an impending knee surgery. Does that answer your question? I really don’t care. But what I do care about is that dirty son of a b---h Bobby Lashley, and what he did to my son at SummerSlam," Goldberg continued on the extent of his injury and what's next for him.

“I just left the house, Gage’s shoulder is all jacked up, his neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could’ve done to my son. So, the objective has changed. I’m not coming for the WWE Championship, I’m coming for Bobby Lashley’s soul, and I will rip it straight from his chest.”

In more news from the situation, Wrestle Votes has reported that WWE is planning for Goldberg vs. Lashley II to take place at WWE Crown Jewel. WWE will head back to Saudi Arabia for this grand pay-per-view event on Thursday, October 21, although it's yet to be officially announced.

Goldberg is under contract with the WWE for one more year but his match quota for this year has already been done. It’s possible that WWE may have worked out some sort of agreement so that the former Universal Champion will wrestle at the Saudi PPV, marking his third wrestling appearance, this year.