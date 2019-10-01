Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returns to WWE SmackDown to join 20th anniversary celebration on October 5

Bengaluru, October 1: WWE's flagship program SmackDown is set to celebrate its 20th-anniversary with a move to a new day and time beginning 5th October 2019.
WWE Superstars past and present will be making their presence felt at the glittering night. WWE greats like Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will be making their appearance to celebrate SmackDown's 20th-anniversary.
WWE superstar The Rock will also be joining the above-mentioned names in the celebration. The Rock himself announced that he was going to attend and that "there's no place like home" on social media. Dwayne Johnson's arguably the busiest performer in Hollywood (and he's certainly the highest paid) continues to be the people's champion and this Friday looks like truly a night to remember.
SPN India and WWE to celebrate SmackDown’s 20th anniversary on October 5
The wrestler-turned-actor took to his Instagram handle to share video the caption:
"FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.
This FRIDAY NIGHT, I'll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!
LIVE on @FOXTV.
There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.
And there's no place like home.
Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX"
View this post on Instagram
FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV. I’ve been quite the lucky SOB to have such a transcendent career above and well beyond my wildest of dreams. I’ve been blessed with many honors over the years, but none greater than that of being #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃 #IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown #RocksShow #FOX LIVE THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!
A post shared by therock (@therock) on Sep 30, 2019 at 4:34pm PDT
SmackDown helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin® and The Bella Twins.
Lashley-Lana’s affair causes dramatic end to WWE Raw season premiere
Beginning with its 20th-anniversary celebration on 5th October 2019, SmackDown Live will become Friday Night SmackDown and air, live & exclusive, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels every Saturday morning, 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.
Revealed: Why Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston will lose respective WWE titles?
In India, WWE is the second most viewed property on pay sports channels, after Cricket, and SmackDown has been captivating audiences from across the country for years. On air since 1999, SmackDown is the second-longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw.