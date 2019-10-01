Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson returns to WWE SmackDown to join 20th anniversary celebration on October 5

WWE Superstars past and present will be making their presence felt at the glittering night. WWE greats like Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting will be making their appearance to celebrate SmackDown's 20th-anniversary.

WWE superstar The Rock will also be joining the above-mentioned names in the celebration. The Rock himself announced that he was going to attend and that "there's no place like home" on social media. Dwayne Johnson's arguably the busiest performer in Hollywood (and he's certainly the highest paid) continues to be the people's champion and this Friday looks like truly a night to remember.

SPN India and WWE to celebrate SmackDown’s 20th anniversary on October 5

The wrestler-turned-actor took to his Instagram handle to share video the caption:

"FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I'll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There's no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there's no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX"

SmackDown helped launch the careers of pop-culture icons including The Rock, John Cena, Triple H, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin® and The Bella Twins.

Beginning with its 20th-anniversary celebration on 5th October 2019, SmackDown Live will become Friday Night SmackDown and air, live & exclusive, on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels every Saturday morning, 52 weeks a year, captivating fans with a unique combination of edge-of-your-seat action, unpredictable drama and world-class athleticism.

In India, WWE is the second most viewed property on pay sports channels, after Cricket, and SmackDown has been captivating audiences from across the country for years. On air since 1999, SmackDown is the second-longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history, only behind Monday Night Raw.