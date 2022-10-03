Extreme Rules 2022: History to be made at October WWE Network Specials

In one of those matches, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Bayley in a Ladder Match. These two top superstars have each climbed the ladder of success in the company to already enjoy multiple title reigns.

But for the first time ever, the two long-term rivals will step into a Ladder Match. With that, history will be made at Extreme Rules 2022 as one of the Women's Championships in WWE will be on the line in a one-on-one ladder match bout from the main roster.

Previously, at TLC 2018, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch battled for the Smackdown Women's Championship in a Ladder Match but that was in a Triple Threat capacity. Apart from that, the women superstars have only competed in Money in the Bank Ladder Matches in the past.

🪜🪜🪜 I’m a menace!!!!!!!! I’ve been manifesting, visualizing, and obsessing over ladder matches since my Hardy Boyz/Edge & Christian days. Bianca can’t even begin to comprehend what that means, but she’s really done for this time. 🪜🪜🪜#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/R44g9XPIlW — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 27, 2022

Also, at Extreme Rules 2022, Seth Rollins will face Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit Match where superstars compete inside the squared circle but without any ring ropes surrounding it. This will also be a first-time gimmick match to be held on the main roster.

UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock wanted to be the Special Guest Referee for this match but Ariel Helwani gave a piece of breaking news on Twitter stating that former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will be the referee instead.

WWE is yet to make things official around the veteran MMA name but they did let know on Twitter that more announcements around the Special Guest Referee will be made on this week's episode of Raw.

This will be the first time that Cormier will make a WWE TV appearance (not in a spectator capacity) after years of rumours around him joining the company. As of this writing, Riddle and Rollins are set to feature in a face-off segment on Raw.

Breaking:



Daniel Cormier will serve as guest referee for next Saturday’s Fight Pit Match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at WWE’s Extreme Rules in Philly. Oct. 8.



No, seriously. It’s really happening. Oct. 8.



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/Ri8tHOTcU1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2022

In an interesting scenario, Extreme Rules 2022 will not have any of the Men's Championship matches on the card. This will be another first-time-ever instance where a men's title match won't be involved in the most extreme night of the year.

The 2022 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event takes place this Saturday, October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The current match card for the show goes as follows:

- Extreme Rules Match for WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

- Ladder Match for WWE RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

- "I Quit" Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor

- Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle (UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to be the Special Guest Referee)

- Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

- Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland) vs. Imperium (Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser)