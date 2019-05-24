Spoiler for main-event of WWE Stomping Grounds

Back to back pay-per-view events have been lined up by the company for the month of June and the storylines have locked in both brand’s superstars. First up, a global event on June 7 will take place in Saudi Arabia named Super ShowDown followed by the Stomping Grounds three weeks later.

The latter is a brand new pay-per-view introduced in the WWE and it will be hosted in Tacoma, Washington, but there is no official announcement on the event as yet. The host venue of the arena broke the news last month via their social media account.

Currently, promotions to sell out this new show which includes the potential marquee matches of the night have started. Roman Reigns has been seen in the posters which makes him a guaranteed main-eventer of the show.

JUST ANNOUNCED: WWE returns with WWE Stomping Grounds Pay-Per-View live on Sunday, June 23! Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 #StompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/zWRoj4tjeW — TacomaDome (@TacomaDome) April 29, 2019

WWE could not have thought of a better person to promote a new PPV other than Roman Reigns. Local promos showed him booked in a match against Randy Orton. But the lineups have been changed lately as per the current angles in WWE and that hints he may be part of a Wrestlemania rematch in one of the marquee matches of the night.

PWInsider.com released an exclusive report to hint the potential three big matches for WWE Stomping Grounds PPV which are as follows, (as always, the card is subject to change)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

Drew McIntyre was recently hired as a goon by the McMahons to save Shane McMahon from the claws of the Big Dog as they are set to feature in a first-ever singles contest at Super ShowDown. If this lineup from Stomping Grounds stays intact then the Scottish Psychopath will get a chance to redeem himself from Wrestlemania 35 shortcoming against the man who claims WWE to be his yard.

Furthermore, it will be a cross-brand match as Drew McIntyre belongs to the Raw roster and Roman Reigns is part of team Blue now. Despite being a repeated lineup, this rivalry has all the potential to showcase a solid match and thereby make Stomping Grounds a memorable affair.

Check out the complete list of confirmed pay-per-view list for rest of 2018:

6/7: Saudi Arabia PPV (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

6/23: Stomping Grounds (Tacoma, Washington)

7/14: Extreme Rules (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

8/11: SummerSlam (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

9/15: Hell in a Cell (Atlanta, Georgia)

10/6: Clash of Champions (Sacramento, California)

11/1: Saudi Arabia PPV (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

11/24: Survivor Series (Chicago, Illinois)

12/15: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (Minneapolis, Minnesota)