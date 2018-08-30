Why WWE paired Ronda Rousey with Bella Twins at Super Show Down?

Interestingly, Bella Twins were back in action as part of the recent live event. They will also compete as a tag team on WWE Raw on the very next episode, where they will meet Riott Squad in the upcoming show from Columbus, Ohio.

The Bella Army got even more excited as WWE also booked Bella Twins for the Super Show Down PPV event. This will be a huge lineup from the women’s division where Ronda Rousey will team up with these two former Divas Champions. Once again, The Riott Squad will be the ones standing against them as per the official announcement,

JUST ANNOUNCED! It will be all-out six-woman Tag Team combat as #Raw Women’s Champion @RondaRousey and the @BellaTwins take on the chaos-loving #RiottSquad at #WWESSD! What will happen when the baddest woman on the planet steps foot onto the @MCG? https://t.co/cNKL81hBwz pic.twitter.com/gh95rKULFQ — WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) August 28, 2018

“Adding to the growing list of must-see matchups for WWE Super Show-Down, the Australian pay-per-view will see Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey bring the torch Down Under as she teams with the returning Bella Twins to face off against The Riott Squad. Which team will claim victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia? Be sure to catch WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT on WWE Network.”

The primary reason behind pairing Ronda Rousey and Bella Twins for the match is to make use of their popularity as there are not many superstars in the women's division that could gain mainstream attention as much as the trio. The trio have millions of followers and that could get more attraction for Australia's show which could help the WWE to sell out Melbourne Cricket Ground.

WWE is hell-bent on setting a new record in terms of attendance using the MCG. It has an official capacity more than 100000 including the main ground. Appearances from the top names of the company will definitely help to shatter the previous figure of Wrestlemania 32 (101,763) at the AT&T Center in Dallas, Texas. Bella Twins and Ronda Rousey will be one of those who will sell-out the event.

Plus, this would be the last time that WWE will host a PPV event before the all-women Evolution show. Rumours suggest that Nikki Bella is all set to challenge Ronda Rousey for the WWE Raw women’s champion in the main event of the show. So seeds of this matchup could be sown at Super Show Down.

The Bella Twins might decide to turn their back on the 'baddest woman on planet earth’. This could act as a perfect setup for the rumoured main event match at Evolution. Plus, The Riott Squad will also be able to pick up the biggest win of their career to solidify their dominance on the flagship show. WWE could effectively use three huge stars to highlight these three youngsters with this move.