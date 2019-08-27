WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: August 26, 2019

Sasha Banks was the one to kick things off on WWE Raw to open up about her much-talked hiatus for the last few months. She mentioned defending WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at Wrestlemania that meant less, while Lynch was in the main event with Ronda Rousey.

Getting a lesser amount of paychecks also built frustrations on her since she was not in the spotlight. Now she is back to claim so with the recent attacks. Sooner, Natalya arrived at the ring to seeking redemption and thereby creating a brawl. The officials arrived to separate these two ladies.

King of the Ring First Round Match between Ricochet and Drew McIntyre was the opening contest of WWE Raw. McIntyre took control of the match by slamming his opponents into the barricade and steel ring steps. Ricochet countered with a missile drop-kick. Drew gained back momentums with a huge Glasgow Kiss headbutt in mid-air and a sitdown powerbomb. Ricochet came back with a Recoil and a 630-splash to pick up the victory.

The second King of the Ring First Round Match took place next between The Miz and Baron Corbin. Miz had a mic in hand to mention how he is going to be an Awesome King by winning the tourney. Miz hit some furious strikes to start the match but Corbin downed him with a big clothesline. The Miz came back with some big kicks followed by counters into a Skull Crushing Finale for a near fall. Corbin caught him while doing a springboard and a sudden End of Days for the win to advance in the second round of KOTR.

Smackdown Women's Champion Bayley competed in a match on WWE Raw against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross. Cross took control by dropping Bayley face-first on the apron. Bayley came back into the contest delivering a high knee and a Stunner over the middle rope. She followed up with a sidewalk slam and went to the top rope to connect with a big elbow drop from the top rope to get the win.

A Tag Team Turmoil match was next on WWE Raw involving the teams Heavy Machinery, The Revival, The B Team, The Lucha House Party, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The Viking Raiders, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson with the winner becoming new number one contenders to the RAW Tag Team Titles. The team of Ziggler and Roode stood tall by the end of the melee as Ziggler hit Otis with a Zig Zag while Roode planted him with a Glorious DDT in the middle of the ring. They got the pinfall win and the title shot at Clash of Champions.

Sasha Banks competed on WWE Raw for the first time in almost five months against Natalya who took control of the match by slamming Banks into the barrier. A couple of Suplexex followed to keep Banks grounded for good. Soon Banks came back attacking the injured arm of Nattie. She got out of a Sharpshooter attempt and locked in the Bank Statement to pick up the win. After the match, Banks punished Natalya locking in the submission move for one more time.

Cedric Alexander competed against Cesaro in a singles contest on WWE Raw. Cesaro was in driver's seat for the most part hitting an uppercut followed by a gutwrench suplex. He hit another superplex before applying a half Crab submission move. Cedric countered with a modified Spanish Fly followed by his pendant Lumbar Check for the win.

WWE informed us that Braun Strowman will challenge Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions as we headed to the main event of WWE Raw. It featured a United States Title Match between Braun Strowman and AJ Styles which ended in a disqualification as Gallows-Anderson interfered and the referee caught Strowman using a chair. The OCs then tried to go for an attack but the monster among men rocked them with chair shots. He dropped AJ with a Running Powerslam to stand tall and end the show.