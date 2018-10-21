Saina Nehwal loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Denmark Open final

The Indian shuttler fought back after going a game down to push the match into a decider but suffered her 11th successive loss to the Taiwanese. The third and final game saw, Nehwal being dominated by old rival Tai Tzu, whom she has failed to defeat since 2013.

World number ten, Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu this year and her most recent defeat to the Taiwanese was in August in the semi-final clash of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Closing In!!!💪🇮🇳👊@NSaina managed to take a game away & posted gutsy shots only to go down to World No 1 #TaiTzuYing 13-21;21-13;6-21. Saina Nehwal concludes her #DenmarkOpen750 campaign as the runners up. You will crack the code soon, all the best! #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/cuLgar5S8Y — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) October 21, 2018

That brought an end to a good week for the star Indian shuttler, who has now played 17 finals in the BWF World Tour and Superseries events.

On Saturday (October 20), Saina had made it to the final after beating Gregoria Mariska 21-11, 21-12 in the semi-final. In the earlier rounds Saina defeated world number seven Nozomi Okuhara (17-21, 21-16, 21-12) in the quarters and the Indian stunned Okuhara's compatriot, world number two Akane Yamaguchi (21-15, 21-17) in the round of 16.

