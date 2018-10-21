English

Saina Nehwal loses to Tai Tzu Ying in Denmark Open final

By
Odense, October 21: India's Saina Nehwal went down to World number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei 13-21, 21-13 and 6-21 in the Denmark Open final on Sunday (October 21).

The Indian shuttler fought back after going a game down to push the match into a decider but suffered her 11th successive loss to the Taiwanese. The third and final game saw, Nehwal being dominated by old rival Tai Tzu, whom she has failed to defeat since 2013.

World number ten, Saina has lost all her four matches against Tai Tzu this year and her most recent defeat to the Taiwanese was in August in the semi-final clash of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

That brought an end to a good week for the star Indian shuttler, who has now played 17 finals in the BWF World Tour and Superseries events.

On Saturday (October 20), Saina had made it to the final after beating Gregoria Mariska 21-11, 21-12 in the semi-final. In the earlier rounds Saina defeated world number seven Nozomi Okuhara (17-21, 21-16, 21-12) in the quarters and the Indian stunned Okuhara's compatriot, world number two Akane Yamaguchi (21-15, 21-17) in the round of 16.

    Sunday, October 21, 2018, 17:46 [IST]
