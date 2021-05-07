A step closer to my dream of playing for Team India: Abhimanyu Eswaran on being put on standby for UK tour

The 25-year-old opener from Bengal, who has been performing exceedingly well at the domestic level and for India A, has been rewarded for his consistently good show.

The selectors also picked Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, and Arzan Nagwaswalla as standby players. Easwaran - the right-handed batsman - and pacer Avesh Khan were also with the team during the home series against England.

India squad for WTC final and England tour announced; Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari make a comeback

The cricketer - who led Bengal in the 2019-20 Ranji season and even guided the team to the final where they lost to Saurashtra - has been knocking at the doors for India call-up for quite some time.

Eswaran will be the fourth opening option for India after Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.

Arzan Nagaswalla: All you need to know about Gujarat pacer picked as standby bowler in India Test squad

While talking to MyKhel after being included as a standby player in the national Test side, the talented right-handed batsman expressed his delight and termed the tour of England will be a great learning curve for him.

"It feels good to be selected. It is a step closer to the dream of playing for the country. This would be a great learning experience and I would like to make the most of whatever opportunity I get," said the 25-year-old, who also bowls leg-break.

Hardik Pandya wasn't picked in India Test squad for WTC Final, England Series, here's why

Abhimanyu, who made his first-class debut in 2013, has so far played 64 FC matches and amassed 4401 runs at an average of 43.6. He has slammed 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries at first-class level.

India's squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla.