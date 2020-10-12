AB de Villiers was the difference between KKR and RCB, says Dinesh Karthik

Sharjah, October 12: Dinesh Karthik had a bad day behind the steering on Monday (October 12), seeing his side Kolkata Knight Riders sliding to an 82-run defeat against Royal Challengers. Then he ran into an AB de Villiers whirlwind (73 not out of 33 balls) and Karthik had to admit that the South African master was the difference between the two teams on the night.
"AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker and anything else was going out of the park," said Karthik at the post-match presentation.
Karthik said the KKR will now have three days and they need to sit in the drawing room and find out areas they will have to do better.
"We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better the batting. Let's be honest. Every captain has a day when things don't go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will want to stick on to them," he said.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.