Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AB de Villiers was the difference between KKR and RCB, says Dinesh Karthik

By
AB de Villiers was the difference between KKR and RCB, says Dinesh Karthik
AB de Villiers was the difference between KKR and RCB, says Dinesh Karthik

Sharjah, October 12: Dinesh Karthik had a bad day behind the steering on Monday (October 12), seeing his side Kolkata Knight Riders sliding to an 82-run defeat against Royal Challengers. Then he ran into an AB de Villiers whirlwind (73 not out of 33 balls) and Karthik had to admit that the South African master was the difference between the two teams on the night.

"AB is a world-class player. He is hard to stop. He was the difference between the two teams. We tried everything. The only ball was the perfect inswinging yorker and anything else was going out of the park," said Karthik at the post-match presentation.

Karthik said the KKR will now have three days and they need to sit in the drawing room and find out areas they will have to do better.

"We need to sit down. There are a few things we need to do better. Even if we had restricted them to 175, there are a few things we need to do better the batting. Let's be honest. Every captain has a day when things don't go right. But there are a lot of good days I can remember as well, and I will want to stick on to them," he said.

More AB DE VILLIERS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

IPL 2020 Predictions
Match 29 October 13 2020, 07:30 PM
Hyderabad
Chennai
Predict Now

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 12, 2020, 23:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More