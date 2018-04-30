Australia wait for India over day-night Test

Cricket Australia (CA) released its schedule for the 2018-19 international season on Monday (April 30) as it looked ahead to welcoming South Africa, India and Sri Lanka.

But there remains uncertainty over the four-Test series against India, with CA hoping the opening match at Adelaide Oval is a day-nighter beginning December 6.

"The Border-Gavaskar Trophy promises to be a bumper series, and it will be headlined by the world-famous Boxing Day Test at the MCG," CA chief executive James Sutherland said.

"There, we will also deliver a large-scale community festival in partnership with the Victorian Government, which will be a terrific celebration of Indian culture.

"It is our preference that we play India in a day-night Test match in Adelaide, but we are still working through this detail and hope to have an answer on this in the coming weeks."

Adelaide Oval has hosted three of the nine day-night Tests to be played so far, but India are yet to feature in the pink-ball format.

But they are expected to play a day-night Test against West Indies later this year, boosting Australia's chances for the clash in Adelaide.

Australia will play South Africa in three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 in November.

India make the trip to play in all three formats, while Sri Lanka arrive for a two-Test series.

