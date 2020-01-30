Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Avishek Dalmiya, Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish set to be elected unopposed as CAB president, secretary

By Pti
Avishek Dalmiya, Sourav Gangulys brother Snehasish set to be elected unopposed as CAB president, secretary

Kolkata, Jan 30: Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasish Ganguly are set to be elected unopposed as Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) president and secretary respectively on February 5.

The 38-year-old Avishek will, thus, become the youngest chief of CAB, a position which was lying vacant after former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over as BCCI president.

Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish will become secretary as the duo are expected to be elected unopposed at CAB's upcoming special general meeting after no one from the opposition camp filed nomination, the deadline for which got over Thursday (January 30).

Son of legendary cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, Avishek will thus become the 18th president of CAB. HG Pearson was CAB's first president from 1928-30, while Dalmiya was at the helm for two terms -- from 1992-93 to 2006 and then from 2008-09 till his demise on September 20, 2015.

An astute businessman, Avishek, ran the back office for his father since 2013, after Dalmiya's personal secretary left for abroad. But Avishek made his official debut in cricket administration as joint-secretary in October 2015, following the death of his father. He became the deputy to Ganguly, who was elevated to the president's post.

The duo worked as a team and were credited for successfully hosting India-Pakistan World T20 Super 10 clash after the match was shifted from Dharamsala at the last minute in March 2016. With Ganguly leading the show, Avishek was involved in successful hosting of India's first-ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in November last year.

Director of a leading construction group, ML Dalmiya & Co Ltd, Avishek first made his foray into sports administration in football as a member of the governing body of Indian Football Association in 2012-13.

He was also made the chairman of the Calcutta Football League's second to fourth division and after a season he once again returned to IFA as a marketing committee member. Avishek also held the post of regional chairman of the Export Promotion Council For Export Oriented Units and Special Economic Zones for the term 2016-2018.

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 21:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue