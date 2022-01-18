Cricket
BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian cricketer to play in Big Bash, plays for Melbourne Renegades

By
Unmukt Chand
Unmukt Chand

Melbourne, January 18: Unmukt Chand on Tuesday (January 18) became the first Indian player to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Chand achieved the feat as he made his debut for the Melbourne Renegades against Hobart Hurricanes here at the Docklands Stadium during BBL 2021-22 in Melbourne.

Chand, 28, had called time on his playing career in India last year. He represented three IPL franchises - Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals - and had a domestic career spanning more than a decade, including 67 first-class matches.

Chand burst onto the international stage as a teenager in the 2012 ICC U19 World Cup - played in Australia.

He was the player of the match as India won the tournament final, scoring an unbeaten 111 against an Australian side featuring a host of now-BBL stars, including the likes of Travis Head and Ashton Turner.

But his senior India career never really took off, as he never got a chance to represent Men in Blue. His patchy form in domestic season too was a reason for that.

Comments

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 15:17 [IST]
