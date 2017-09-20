BCCI nominates MS Dhoni for prestigious Padma Bhushan award

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has nominated former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for the year 2017.

Padma Bhushan is country's third highest civilian award will be conferred to the 36-year-old cricketer for his contribution to the game.

Dhoni - who is the only captain in the world to have lifted all three ICC trophies under his leadership - will be 11th Indian cricketer to be awarded the prestigious award.

A senior BCCI official confirmed that the Board has only sent one name for the Padma awards this year and it was a unanimous decision to nominate India's most successful captain.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been nominated by the BCCI for the Padma Bhushan award. It was a unanimous decision by the members. He has been one of the greatest names in contemporary cricket and the most appropriate choice of the Indian cricket board," BCCI acting president CK Khanna told PTI on Wednesday.

Dhoni's credentials are impeccable and as the only Indian captain with two World titles (2011 50-over World Cup and 2007 World T20), the BCCI did not have to ponder over likely names.

"He is one of our greatest ODI cricketer with nearly 10,000 runs in ODIs. Not many players have played 90 Test matches. There is no one better than him, who could have been nominated," Khanna added.

The Ranchi-lad has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

Dhoni has slammed 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also effected 163 stumpings.

He's the only wicketkeeper in the world to effect more than a hundred stumpings in ODI cricket.