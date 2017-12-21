BCCI reschedules T20 Zonal, Syed Musthaq Ali tournaments for relevance

Bengaluru, December 21: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday (December 21) rescheduled T20 Zonal league and Syed Mushtaq Ali knockout (except final) so that they could be played ahead of the auction for the Indian Premier League to be held in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28, 2018.

The BCCI in a release said this move would benefit players to showcase their talent and franchises to select players and build team for the 2018 season of the IPL.

However, there will be no changes of venues for these tournaments.

Full list of rescheduled matches

T20 Zonal League: From: Jan 21-29 to Jan 8 -16.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Knockout: From: Feb 4-10 to Jan 21-27.

One-day: From: Feb 16-25 to Feb 5-14.

Vijay Hazare Knockout: From: March 3-8 to Feb 21-26.

Prof DB Deodhar Trophy: From: March 14-18 to March 4-8.

Irani Cup: Jan 11-15 to March 14-18.