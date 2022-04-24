BCCI to ban Boria Majumdar for two years after probe panel finds him guilty of intimidating Wriddhiman Saha

Saha on February 19 took to his Twitter handle to share the screenshots of his conversation with Majumdar which showed how the senior journalist was threatening him to appear in an interview.

An Indian Express report quoted a top BCCI official on condition of anonymity, "We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won't be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him."

Earlier in March, a three-member committee met Saha to probe into the 37-year-old's allegations.

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee.

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter. It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the Sri Lanka series at home.

Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid. He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things. The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore.

After Saha appeared in front of the BCCI panel, that very day Majumdar shared a nine minute-long video on his social media handle and accused the Bengal cricketer of sharing "doctored" screenshots of the chats he had with him. Majumdar also claimed that he was filing a defamation suit against the discarded India glovesman.

(With PTI inputs)