Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BCCI to ban Boria Majumdar for two years after probe panel finds him guilty of intimidating Wriddhiman Saha

By

Mumbai, April 24: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly going to ban senior cricket journalist and historian Boria Majumdar for two years and will also ask the ICC to blacklist him after the panel set up by the board found him guilty of intimidating India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

Saha on February 19 took to his Twitter handle to share the screenshots of his conversation with Majumdar which showed how the senior journalist was threatening him to appear in an interview.

An Indian Express report quoted a top BCCI official on condition of anonymity, "We will be informing all state units of the Indian cricket board to not allow him inside stadiums. He won't be given media accreditation for home matches and we will also be writing to ICC to blacklist him. Players will be asked not to engage with him."

Earlier in March, a three-member committee met Saha to probe into the 37-year-old's allegations.

"I have told the committee everything I know. I have shared all the details with them. I can't tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk about the meeting outside as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters after appearing before the committee.

A centrally-contracted player, Saha had posted a series of tweets on February 23 to make the charge, following which the BCCI initiated a probe into the matter. It all began after the 37-year-old was ignored for the Sri Lanka series at home.

Saha, in an outburst, revealed some classified dressing room conversations with head coach Rahul Dravid. He said that he was told by Dravid in South Africa that he was no longer in the scheme of things. The wicketkeeper-batter also revealed how Chetan Sharma, the chairman of the national selection committee, told him that they were not considering him anymore.

After Saha appeared in front of the BCCI panel, that very day Majumdar shared a nine minute-long video on his social media handle and accused the Bengal cricketer of sharing "doctored" screenshots of the chats he had with him. Majumdar also claimed that he was filing a defamation suit against the discarded India glovesman.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments

MORE BCCI NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 37 April 24 2022, 07:30 PM
Lucknow
Mumbai
Predict Now
Story first published: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 15:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 24, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments