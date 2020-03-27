Coronavirus: Virat Kohli urges people wake up to reality and take responsibility - Watch

Addressing his fans on Twitter, the 31-year-old cricketer said the nation needs our support and honesty.

Sharing his video on his social media handle, Kohli wrote, "Please wake up to the reality and seriousness of the situation and take responsibility. The nation needs our support and honesty."

In the video, Kohli introduced himself as a citizen of the country and appealed, "Hello, I am Virat Kohli. Today I am speaking to you not as an India player, but as a citizen of the country. What I have seen in the last few days -- people moving in groups, not abiding by curfew rules, not following lockdown guidelines -- it shows that we are taking the fight very lightly. But this fight is not as easy as it looks or feels."

"I wish to request everyone to please maintain social distancing and follow it. Also, we should follow the directives given by the government and just for once think how you would feel if due to your negligence someone in your family gets affected by the virus. Please follow the experts as they are working very hard. It will only be successful when we follow our duties rather than going out in groups and breaking rules. This for me is an act against the country's well-being. So now, I along with all of you wish to see things improve and please follow the directives of the government. Jai Hind!," Kohli added further.

Earlier, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma urged people to follow the 21-day national lockdown seriously to win the "battle".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24) announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic.