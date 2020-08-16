Cricket runs through my veins: Raina opens up about retirement

India batsman Suresh Raina joins MS Dhoni in retirement

His decision to follow mentor Dhoni left the cricketing world shocked and on Sunday he stuck by his decision as he released a statement, saying he would never settle for anything without a justification.

Raina, one of the best middle-order players from the Indian team, made a mark in the Blue jersey and lifted two World Cups. He was part of India’s 2007 and 2011 world cup wins.

The 33-year-old in a statement opened up about his decision to bring down the curtains on his international career. "From a very young age, I as a small boy had literally lived cricket on every street, gali and nukkad (lane and corner) of my small town before making it to the Indian team," Raina said in a statement.

Suresh Raina retires: Fans left shocked as Raina joins Dhoni

"All I have known is cricket, all I have done is cricket & it runs through my veins. There hasn't been a single day without counting my blessings & without acknowledging everything I have received from god & my people who showered nothing but love on me."

Raina said he never let injuries dictate his fate. "All I strived for was to value those blessings & give my everything in return to my game, to my country & everyone who has been a part of this journey.

"I had multiple surgeries, setbacks & moments when I felt that this is it but I didn't stop or settle for anything which was not justified."

Raina thanked his family, coaches, physicians, trainers, teammates and his fans for the love and support he received from them. "It's been an incredible ride and it would not have been possible without everyone who supported me during my ups and downs.

"This journey could not have been possible without the unflinching support and sacrifices of my parents, my loving wife Priyanka, my children Gracia and Rio, my brothers, my sister and all members of our family. This is all you."

Suresh Raina: The eternal supporting actor of Indian Cricket who stuck around MS Dhoni like a glue

The World Cup winning player further added, "My Coaches who always showed me the right direction, my Physicians for helping me heal, my trainers for helping me perform at the highest level. My boys in BLUE, nothing would have been possible without the support of the wonderful India Team in blue. I had the pleasure of playing with the best of the very best players and all of them played for Team India.

"I feel lucky to have played under the captaincy of some of the best minds in the game Rahul Bhai, Anil Bhai, Sachin Paaji, Chiku and especially with @mahi7781 for guiding me as a friend and mentor. Forever, Team India. Jai Hind," he signed off.

Raina will be seen in the Chennai Super Kings jersey alongside Dhoni, when the upcoming edition of the IPL kicks off in UAE on September 19.