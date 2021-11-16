Hardik Pandya clarifies: His watch costs Rs 1.5 crore not Rs 5 crore; customs taken it for 'valuation'

Hardik was returning from the UAE after India failed to enter the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“I voluntarily went to Mumbai airport customs counter to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty.

“Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media regarding my declaration to customs at Mumbai airport, and I would like to clarify about what transpired,” Hardik said in a statement released through his official Twitter account.

"I had voluntarily declared all the items that I'd lawfully purchased from Dubai and was ready to pay whatever duties that needed to be paid.

“As a matter of fact, the customs department had asked for all purchase documents which were submitted; however customs is doing proper valuation for duty which I've already confirmed to pay," he said.

“The cost of the watch is approximately ₹ 1.5 crore and not ₹ 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media.

“I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my full cooperation to them and will provide them with whatever legitimate documents they need to get this matter cleared.

“All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," he added.

According to ANI, Hardik’s brother and India all-rounder Krunal Pandya was also 'detained’ at the Mumbai International Airport on the suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables last year while returning home after the IPL 2020.

Hardik is not part of the India squad for the T20I series against New Zealand which starts with he first match at Jaipur on Wednesday (November 17).