Hardik Pandya Injury: India All-Rounder Likely to Miss Upcoming Australia Tour After Asia Cup 2025 Setback - Report

Dubai, Sep 30: India have been dealt a major blow ahead of their upcoming tour of Australia as premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to miss the series after sustaining a left quadriceps injury during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s clash against Sri Lanka in Dubai.

The injury, which forced him to miss the highly-anticipated Asia Cup final against Pakistan, has now put him out of contention for India's three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia, starting October 19 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

According to a report in Dainik Jagran, the Mumbai Indians skipper has been diagnosed with a left quadriceps injury and has been advised a minimum of four weeks' rest.

Australia Tour Doubtful After Missing Asia Cup Final

Pandya bowled just one over in the Super 4s clash against Sri Lanka before walking off due to pain and did not return to the field. His absence in the final meant Rinku Singh was drafted into the playing XI for the summit clash, where India overcame Pakistan in a tense finish.

With India scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is in Australia from October 19 to November 10, Pandya's participation now looks highly unlikely. Even in the best-case scenario, the all-rounder may recover in time only for the later stages of the T20I series, which begins on October 29 in Hobart.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, on commentary duty during the Asia Cup final, confirmed that Pandya had suffered a quadriceps (front thigh muscle) injury. The BCCI medical team is expected to release an official statement soon, clarifying the extent of the damage and Pandya's rehabilitation plan.

Hardik's Asia Cup 2025 Performance

In the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, Pandya played six matches, sharing the new ball with Jasprit Bumrah. He managed four wickets with the ball and contributed 48 runs with the bat, his best being a fighting 38 against Bangladesh in the Super 4s.

Despite his modest numbers, his all-round presence and experience were critical for India, making his absence in the final a big blow. Nevertheless, youngsters like Tilak Varma (69* off 53 balls), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and Rinku Singh ensured India successfully chased down Pakistan's target in the final.

Pandya admitted that sitting out the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan was tough for him, but he was delighted with how the team responded in his absence. "I was very gutted to miss the most important game, but the way the boys played was outstanding. They showed a lot of character," Pandya said in a video posted by the BCCI.

He stressed that high-pressure games like the Asia Cup final will serve India well in the bigger picture and added that the Indian side is rapidly learning how to adapt to situations and conditions in T20 cricket. "T20 cricket is about that, come and dominate, play a fearless brand, and at the same point of time learn and adapt, I think this team is learning that," he said.

While his own Asia Cup campaign was modest-returning four wickets in six matches at an economy of 8.57, the Baroda all-rounder insisted he took satisfaction in embracing new challenges. "I have always enjoyed any role that I am given, and this time I was handed over the new ball, which I really enjoyed. Batting has always been there, whenever the team requires, as that's the way I like to bat," he said.

He underlined that bowling continues to be his top priority. "Bowling has been my No. 1 priority for a long time now, if Hardik Pandya bowls then batting is never a problem. I treat myself as a pure fast bowler and I have taken a lot of pride in that. It's a lot of hard work, a lot of discipline, and it has been a constant which I really enjoy," he said.

Rohit-Kohli To Return?

India's tour of Australia was expected to mark the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs after their Test retirements. Without Pandya, the balance of the side will once again be tested. His injury opens up opportunities for other all-rounders to step up, but it also raises concerns about India's squad depth ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup qualifiers.

For Pandya, who has battled fitness issues throughout his career, this latest setback is another reminder of how injuries continue to challenge one of India's most valuable multi-dimensional cricketers.