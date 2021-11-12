Hasan Ali targetted on social media for his Indian wife, being a Shia after dropping Matthew Wade's catch

The left-handed batsman's effort to play a pivotal role in Australia's dramatic five-wicket victory rewarded him the player of the match.

Wade smashed three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi - the best T20 bowler at the moment - in the penultimate over to seal the game for his team.

The southpaw had a breather in that over too when Pakistan fielder Hasan Ali put him down at deep mid-wicket. Had Hasan not put that catch down, Pakistan would have fancied their chances in the match.

Speaking about the loss and rueing that dropped catch, Pakistan captain Babar Azam claimed, "...we gave them too much of a chance at the end of the chase. If we had taken that catch, it might have made the difference. We made mistakes somewhere and that's why we lost."

Not just Pakistan captain, even fans blamed Hasan Ali for dropping the catch and trolled the pacer. There were also those on social media who targetted Ali - who is a Shia Muslim - behind his team's defeat. The pacer - whose wife is an Indian - was also attacked for deliberately dropping the catch and helping Australia win.

#hassan_ali dropped the trophy, dropped our legacy dropped our respecr dropped own career, dropped pakistan emotion, dropped imran khan final arrival, dropped austraila streak break chance, dropped saeed ajmal revenge. Dropped sadab effort, drooped afridi legacy, dropped himself! pic.twitter.com/wUbLmsRZkL — Ímrâñ (@TagImran) November 12, 2021

@babarazam258 you are responsible for our loss. You gave #hassan_ali the most important overs and you actually handed over our win to Australia - shame on you and hassan #PAKvAUS — ZilverTabbY (@y_zilver) November 12, 2021

Pakistani Cricketer Hasan ali and his Wife both are getting death threats, And Pakistani fans abusing her wife just because she is an Indian and Hasan is a Shia , No Cricketer,No Actor/Actress or Journalist supporting him. #IStandWithHasanAli pic.twitter.com/grVrEFnsPQ — Keshu Eleban (@Keshu__11) November 11, 2021

Why so much hate for Hasan Ali for being a Shia Muslim ?

We Stand with Hasan Ali 🤗

#PAKVSAUS #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/XarY6KldwV — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) November 11, 2021

However, there were others who backed the cricketer and slammed the sick mentality of Hasan Ali's trollers.

"What we don't want is that the whole country gets after poor Hasan Ali now. I have been through this, Waqar Younis has been through it. In other countries, it's just a game for people. Next day, you say well tried, bad luck, better luck next time, and move on."



Wasim Akram 💯 pic.twitter.com/ctYhDSbklN — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) November 11, 2021

We are very pained to know that #Pakistan Cricketer #HasanAli(@RealHa55an) is being targeted for being a #Shia Muslim & also because he married an #Indian Samiya Arzoo. Pakistanis' intolerance & hatred is despicable & I hope @ImranKhanPTI gives enough security. #INDwithHasanAli pic.twitter.com/vyTtNMsuNe — SG Suryah (@SuryahSG) November 11, 2021

He was the Player of the tournament in only Champion Trophy Pakistan Won.

Do not disrespect #Hasan_Ali pic.twitter.com/TAmMYCiy98 — Kinza Shakeel💎 (@ikinzadotcom) November 12, 2021

Earlier in the match, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four. Opening the innings, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman. For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Chasing, David Warner made 49, while Matthew Wade smashed a 17-ball unbeaten 41 and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare. Shadab Khan was the best bowler for Pakistan with figures of 4 for 26. Australia will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday (November 14).