Hasan Ali targetted on social media for his Indian wife, being a Shia after dropping Matthew Wade's catch

By

Dubai, November 12: Australia wicketkeeper-batsman spoiled Pakistan's chances of making it to yet another T20 World Cup final and winning it as his unbeaten 17-ball 41 took his side home in a nail-biting semi-final encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 11).

The left-handed batsman's effort to play a pivotal role in Australia's dramatic five-wicket victory rewarded him the player of the match.

Wade smashed three consecutive sixes off Shaheen Shah Afridi - the best T20 bowler at the moment - in the penultimate over to seal the game for his team.

The southpaw had a breather in that over too when Pakistan fielder Hasan Ali put him down at deep mid-wicket. Had Hasan not put that catch down, Pakistan would have fancied their chances in the match.

Speaking about the loss and rueing that dropped catch, Pakistan captain Babar Azam claimed, "...we gave them too much of a chance at the end of the chase. If we had taken that catch, it might have made the difference. We made mistakes somewhere and that's why we lost."

Not just Pakistan captain, even fans blamed Hasan Ali for dropping the catch and trolled the pacer. There were also those on social media who targetted Ali - who is a Shia Muslim - behind his team's defeat. The pacer - whose wife is an Indian - was also attacked for deliberately dropping the catch and helping Australia win.

However, there were others who backed the cricketer and slammed the sick mentality of Hasan Ali's trollers.

Earlier in the match, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman smashed quick fifties as Pakistan posted a challenging 176 for four. Opening the innings, Rizwan scored 67 off 52 balls during which he hit three boundaries and four sixes, while Zaman remained unbeaten on 55 off 32 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes.

Together with skipper Babar Azam (39), Rizwan shared 71 runs for the opening stand before stitching 72 runs with Zaman. For Australia, Mitchell Starc picked up two wickets for 38 runs.

Chasing, David Warner made 49, while Matthew Wade smashed a 17-ball unbeaten 41 and Marcus Stoinis was not out on 40 off 31 deliveries as Australia overhauled the target with an over to spare. Shadab Khan was the best bowler for Pakistan with figures of 4 for 26. Australia will now face New Zealand in the final on Sunday (November 14).

Story first published: Friday, November 12, 2021, 15:05 [IST]
