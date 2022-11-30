Ibrahim Zadran creates record for Afghanistan, posts highest ODI score for his country

Zadran completed his hundred in the 39th over, getting to it off 100 balls before smashing 58 runs off his next 38 balls. His epic knock included 15 fours and four sixes as he took the hosts on remand with his massive hitting.

The 20-year-old opener broke the record for the highest individual score by an Afghanistan player in ODIs and surpassed Mohammad Shahzad's unbeaten 131 against Zimbabwe in 2015.

The talented right-handed batter already has three centuries in just eight ODI innings and is Afghanistan's joint-third-highest century-maker in this format. Zadran has already racked up 433 runs in 8 ODIs, averaging 61.85 with the bat and converting each of his fifty-plus scores into hundreds. He now has hundreds in three of his last five ODIs.

Scores in his last 5 innings in ODIs:

# 121* (141) vs Zimbabwe

# 8 (30) vs Zimbabwe

# 106(120) vs Sri Lanka

# 10(18) vs Sri Lanka

# 162(138) vs Sri Lanka

Afghanistan had already booked their place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India with the win in the first ODI of this series.

With 313 on board, their third-highest total in ODIs, Afghanistan look well set to notch up a rare away series win. The Afghans won the opening ODI against Sri Lanka by a margin of 60 runs. Having posted 294/8 in the first innings, Afghanistan bowlers bowled economically and restricted Sri Lankans to 234 and went 1-0 up. Zadran was awarded the player of the match award in that game. The second one-dayer was washed out.

Check out the highest individual scores in ODIs by Afghanistan players:

Player Runs Opposition Year Ibrahim Zadran 162 Sri Lanka 2022 Mohammad Shahzad 131* Zimbabwe 2015 Nawroz Mangal 129 UAE 2014 Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127 Ireland 2021 Mohammad Shahzad 128 India 2018