ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: India vs Pakistan, Super League Semi-Final 1 Live Score: Pakistan opt to bat against India

Potchefstroom (South Africa), Feb 4: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against India in the first semifinal of Under 19 ICC Cricket World Cup here on Tuesday (February 4).

Four-time World Champions, Team India, have made it to the U-19 World Cup finals on six occasions while Pakistan was crowned the champions twice, but played the finals on five occasions. Led by Priyam Garg, India finished at the top of the group A points table with three wins from as many matches. The Boys in Blue had 8 points and a brilliant net run rate of +3.598.

It is a good toss for Pakistan to win because the pitch at Senwes Park has aided the team batting first as the side batting first in three out of four games have crossed the 230-run mark. However, chasing the target has been difficult here.

Mohammad Haris has been the top scorer for Pakistan with 110 runs from just two innings. Abbas Afridi and Mohammad Amir Khan have performed well with the ball with 9 and 7 wickets respectively.

Auto Refresh Feeds Wicket! Success for India in the second over. Mohammad Hurraira has been dismissed for 4. Sushant Mishra gets rid of the Pakistan opener and Divyaansh Saxena takes the catch. Pakistan 9/1 after 2 overs. National Anthems! Ready, set, action!#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/QlzS5o5JhO — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020 India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (captain), Dhruv Jurel, Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh. Pakistan: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (captain), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Amir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan. Toss Update: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat against India in the big match. Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first in their semi-final clash against India!#U19CWC | #INDvPAK | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/fDZWCmI7ef — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 4, 2020