ICC WC 2019: India vs England: KL Rahul injury scare for India

Rahul fell on his back while attempting to catch a hoick by Jonny Bairstow off Kuldeep Yadav near long-on in the 16th over. Rahul was seen limping off the field assisted by Team India physio Patrick Farhat and Ravindra Jadeja replaced him on the field.

Later, the BCCI updated on the status of Rahul: "Rahul landed on his back while attempting a catch at the boundary. He is being treated and assessed. He is expected to be back." And that could be a big relief for India because they have already suffered two injury blows in the ICC World Cup 2019. Later it was clarified that his injury was just external and he can bat at any number.

Shikhar Dhawan was pinged on his left-hand by Pat Cummins in the match against Australia on June 9 and the opener was ruled out of the tournament with a fractured left-thumb. Rishabh Pant has replaced his Delhi mate in the 15 and has made his World Cup at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Later, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar too walked off the field with a hamstring niggle after bowling just three overs against Pakistan at Old Trafford. Mohammed Shami came in for him and has taken eight wickets in two matches including a hat-trick against Afghanistan.

The number of injured players for India will rise to three if we include Vijay Shankar, who was ruled out of the England clash with a toe niggle as revealed by captain Virat Kohli during the toss at Edgbaston. Pant replaced him in the eleven.