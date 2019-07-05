ICC World Cup 2019: India haven’t played at Lord’s; Pakistan, Australia played twice

The first match at Lord's happened only on June 23, almost a month after the tournament started when Pakistan played South Africa.

Lord's is hosting only four of the league matches and the few teams that were fortunate to play on the ground are Pakistan (twice, against SA and Bangladesh), Australia (twice, against England and New Zealand), South Africa, Bangladesh, England and New Zealand.

India, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were not given any of their league fixtures at the iconic venue. Not giving India a match at Lord's was a bit surprising for they are among the top two teams in the world and are popular enough to deserve a game there.

Should be eyeing big game on July 14

However, India still can earn an opportunity to feature at the Lord's and that should be an added incentive for Virat Kohli's side to win their semifinal game, either at Old Trafford or Edgbaston on July 9 or 11. If India can win the semifinal, they will go to Lord's to play the title clash on July 14.

Historically, too, India haven't played much at Lord's when it comes to the World Cup. They have played at that venue only twice in World Cups though both were historic occasions.

The first time they had played in Lord's in a World Cup game was on June 7, 1975, and it was the first-ever game at the World Cup. On the ground, however, Srinivas Venkataraghavan's side did not see a happy outcome as Mike Denness's England crushed India by 202 runs, thanks to Sunil Gavaskar's 36 not out off 174 balls.

The other time India played at the Lord's was on June 25, 1983, when Kapil's Devils beat the might West Indies by 43 runs in the final to lift their maiden world title. It certainly remains India best World Cup memory at the iconic ground and it is all upto Kohli's men now to try to match that.

India didn't play any game at the Lord's in the 1979 and 1999 World Cups that were also held in England.