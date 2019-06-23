Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami reveals MS Dhoni's role behind his hat-trick against Afghanistan

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami reveals MS Dhonis role behind his hat-trick against Afghanistan

Southampton, June 23: India pacer Mohammed Shami became the second Indian after Chetan Sharma to claim a hat-trick in a World Cup game after he achieved the historic feat against Afghanistan on Saturday (June 22).

The pacer was playing his first game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after being included in the side as a replacement to in-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar but made immediate impact.

The right-arm speedster made his return to the side sweet by getting a hat-trick that too in his final over of his spell during India's thrilling World Cup encounter against Afghanistan. Shami's feat is the tenth hat-trick in history of 50-over World Cup.

Shami becomes second Indian bowler to take WC hat-trick

However, the Bengal pacer revealed the role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his first hat-trick in international cricket. Dhoni's suggestions have always helped the Indian bowlers and it was yet another instance when the 37-year-old veteran's advice proved vital.

How Dhoni's suggestion helped Shami

How Dhoni's suggestion helped Shami

Shami said that he had no second thoughts about bowling a yorker for a hat-trick delivery after Dhoni advised the same.

"The plan was simple. To bowl a yorker and even Mahi bhai suggested that. He said, 'Don't change anything now as you have a great chance of getting a hat-trick. It's a rare opportunity and you need to do the same thing. So I did what exactly I was told," Shami told reporters after returning with figures of 4 for 40.

Shami talks through the final over

Shami talks through the final over

Shami said in the final over, there was no time to think and the aim was to execute the plan.

"There was no time to think. You have to back your own skills as you don't have much option otherwise. If you try more variations, chances of going for runs is more. My thought was to execute my plan rather than trying to read batsman's mind," he said.

The Indian bowlers had realised that short ball was a weapon that could be used effectively and both pacers -- Shami and Jasprit Bumrah -- did just that against Afghan batsmen.

"We didn't bowl fuller length deliveries as it was coming onto the bat well. We knew they would be circumspect against short balls. Our game plan was simple, bowl bouncers from varying lengths," he added.

Shami grabs the opportunity with both hands

Shami grabs the opportunity with both hands

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's left-hamstring stiffness brought Shami into the picture and the Bengal pacer accepts that it was a stroke of luck that he was in the playing XI.

"Getting a chance in the playing XI is a bit of luck. I was ready that whenever I get a chance, I will have to utilise it. As far as hat-trick is concerned, it is a rarity at least in the World Cup. I am happy," he said.

On Nabi's frustrating knock

On Nabi's frustrating knock

All-rounder Mohammed Nabi had threatened to take the game away with his half-century and Shami said it was important that they don't let the shoulders drop.

"There was a point when Nabi's flow was irritating but it's better if you don't show your concern or irritation which the batsman would have gauged," he said.

"We shouldn't show our weakness. From the exterior, we should always show aggression. We knew that if Nabi was out, then match belongs us. He was the only batsman who could have built their innings."

Just In

Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 13:54 [IST]
